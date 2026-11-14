Peta Credlin Returned To Lead Liberals To Electoral Victory

Analysis suggests former Abbott chief of staff Peta Credlin is the ideal candidate to replace Angus Taylor and defeat One Nation, leveraging her media experience and conservative right credibility.

The Liberal Party must urgently retrieve Peta Credlin from her prolonged absence from frontline politics to secure a winnable House of Representatives seat and position her as the leader capable of defeating Pauline Hanson and Anthony Albanese in the same afternoon. Credlin served as Tony Abbott's chief of staff during both his time in opposition and his tenure as Prime Minister. Since 2017, she has hosted her own evening program on what is now News24, formerly known as Sky News.

Angus Taylor Struggles Amidst Polling Deficit

Angus Taylor is currently struggling to make a significant dent in the political landscape as Opposition Leader. The Liberal Party's ongoing internal dynamics involving Josh Frydenberg are failing to generate any positive momentum. Tim Wilson and Andrew Hastie each command a following within the party room, yet they would likely need each other to successfully orchestrate a leadership change. Even if they managed to win over the support of each other's factions, persuading the wider electorate remains a much more formidable challenge.

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According to the latest Newspoll data, One Nation sits on 28 per cent of the vote, Labor holds 27 per cent, and the Coalition languishes at just 21 per cent. There are individuals who believe the Liberal Party is effectively dead, buried, and cremated, echoing a line Tony Abbott once used regarding WorkChoices. Many observers wrote off Abbott when he became opposition leader in 2009, yet Credlin played a pivotal role in transforming a man widely dismissed as unelectable into a formidable opposition leader. He came within a whisker of government in 2010 and won a thumping majority in 2013.

Strategic Advantages Of Female Leadership

The current Liberal Party should ask what Credlin could achieve for it in the here and now, especially in light of Sussan Ley's short tenure as leader. Ley lacked the political authority required to bring a fractious party together. Credlin, conversely, has spent much of her career getting people who disagree with one another to fight the same opponent. It would also provide a distinct advantage to have a woman taking the fight directly to Hanson and Labor. This approach allows her to challenge Hanson without every exchange turning into another instalment of Pauline versus the blokes from Canberra. It also prevents Labor from using gender disparity to condemn the opposition before debating wider policies.

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Credlin sits firmly on the Liberal Right, which gives her a hearing with people who have stopped listening to the party, including many who are flirting with One Nation. She also demonstrates more range than Hanson does. Viewers can observe this when she appeared on the night parliament passed same-sex marriage; she spoke warmly about the humanity of the speeches and agreed that it represented parliament at its best. There is room in her conservatism for a little more grace than the caricature often suggests.

Learning From Past Governance Mistakes

Of course, anyone who remembers the Abbott government will have one very good objection. Credlin tried to control too much, and ministers resented having to go through her to get to their Prime Minister. In my view, much of it came from a determination to protect Abbott. But in trying to guard him from every threat, she helped create one inside his own government. When he needed his colleagues most, too many had already had a gutful. The Liberal Party should ask Credlin to run. If she says yes, the first people who ought to worry are Pauline Hanson and Anthony Albanese.

As leader, she would be the one making the decisions and answering for them too. The test would be whether Credlin could give trusted lieutenants the freedom to do their jobs and listen when they told her she was wrong. I would back her to have learned from the experience. She had a front-row seat to the consequences of what happened before. John Howard came back as leader a far better performer in 1995 than he was when colleagues rolled him the first time around in 1989. Credlin is also a much better public communicator than she was all those years ago. A decade in television has taught her how to make an argument in her own voice and land it before the audience switches off.

There is something wasteful about watching her spend another evening explaining what the Liberals should do on TV when she could be out there doing it. All those years on air also leave Labor with enough material for a season of attack ads. Some of the people she has taken a whack at would be sitting in her party room, creating awkward dynamics. A few of them are oxygen thieves at the best of times, and making room for better candidates ought to be part of any serious Liberal renewal anyway. As for the opinions, so what? Plenty of voters who like Hanson would baulk at half the things she says. They like that she means what she says. Credlin can give voters some of that same conviction, and they can argue with her where they disagree.