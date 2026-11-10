Animal rights group PETA urges the Oxford English Dictionary to delete the definition of chicken as a coward, citing speciesism and animal intelligence in a formal letter to the editor.

Animal rights organization PETA has launched a formal campaign demanding that the Oxford English Dictionary remove the definition of chicken as a cowardly or faint-hearted person. The group claims the current dictionary entry is unfair, inaccurate, and harmful to the reputation of the bird.

Core Dictionary Definition Dispute

The campaign challenges the informal adjective definition of chicken, which is currently listed as a faint-hearted person or coward. PETA argues that this specific linguistic association promotes speciesism, defined as the belief that animals are inferior to humans. The organization states that linking chickens with cowardice helps justify the poor treatment of the birds in the food industry. Elisa Allen, PETA vice president of programmes, is spearheading this initiative through a letter addressed to chief editor Michael Proffitt.

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Arguments On Avian Intelligence and Bravery

Ms Allen asserts in the correspondence that chickens are curious and often remarkably brave animals. She points out that mother hens will put themselves in danger to protect their young, while roosters actively defend their flocks from various threats. The letter also highlights that chickens can recognize more than one hundred distinct human faces. Furthermore, the group notes that these birds communicate using dozens of vocalizations and form complex social hierarchies within their groups. These facts are presented to counter the stereotype of the chicken as a timid creature.

Impact On Farming Practices and Respect

The campaign argues that portraying chickens as cowards reinforces the notion that these sensitive and intelligent animals are undeserving of respect. Ms Allen claims this mindset leads to the exploitation of hens for their eggs, burdening their bodies to the point of agony before slaughter. The letter condemns modern farming practices where chickens are routinely crammed into sheds before being slaughtered for food. It states that this treatment causes humans to abuse and kill over one billion feeling chickens each year in the UK alone. PETA urges the dictionary to reject this mischaracterization and update the entry to reflect the natural intelligence and empathy of the birds.

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Broader Campaign Trends and Past Actions

This intervention is the latest in a long line of headline-grabbing campaigns from the animal rights organization. PETA regularly targets celebrities, restaurants, and food brands to encourage the adoption of plant-based diets. Earlier this year, the organization asked the Oxford English Dictionary to update its definition of wool to include plant-based alternatives. The group recently urged Nigella Lawson to change her famous Ham in Coca-Cola recipe by replacing the pork with a vegan alternative. PETA vice president Dawn Carr previously stated that pigs are intelligent and emotionally complex individuals who use sounds to communicate.

Future Steps and Official Responses

PETA is now urging dictionary editors to remove what it calls a derogatory definition of the chicken entirely. The organization believes that accurate language shapes how people perceive others and, in turn, how they treat them. The charity concludes by encouraging the Oxford English Dictionary to reflect the true nature of chickens in their records. The Oxford English Dictionary and chief editor Michael Proffitt have been approached for comment regarding this specific demand and the broader implications for dictionary definitions.