PETA urges Ullapool volunteers to replace the famous creel Christmas tree with a living crab apple tree, citing animal welfare concerns and offering to fund the new installation.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( Peta) has formally requested the removal of Ullapool's iconic Christmas tree constructed from fishing creels. The animal rights organization argues that the festive structure celebrates the suffering of sea creatures and has proposed a compassionate alternative to the traditional display. This intervention targets a landmark decoration in the Highland village that has previously drawn international acclaim from notable figures such as J K Rowling.

PETA Offers Funding for Crab Apple Replacement

Dawn Carr, the vice president of vegan projects at Peta, dispatched a letter to the Ullapool Fire and Light Fund volunteers prior to the upcoming lights switch-on ceremony. The organization has offered to fully finance a living Crab Apple tree as a replacement for the current creel structure. Carr emphasized that the proposed tree would be illuminated with lights, creating a festive centerpiece that aligns with the spirit of goodwill rather than industrial exploitation. The group believes this substitution would eliminate the negative connotations associated with the original design.

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Animal Welfare Concerns Drive the Protest

Peta contends that the creel, which is a loaf-shaped trap used for catching crabs and lobsters, symbolizes pain and distress for marine life. Dawn Carr stated that crabs are social and intelligent creatures capable of feeling stress and pain, yet they are often yanked from the water, resulting in injuries and broken legs. The organization highlights that some mutilated crustaceans are thrown back into the ocean to perish, a process they describe as gruesome. Carr compared the creel tree to other devices like steel jaw traps and glue traps, labeling all of them as instruments of suffering unsuitable for a holiday celebration.

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Historical Acclaim Contrasted with Modern Criticism

The creel tree has a celebrated history that predates the current controversy. In 2017, author J K Rowling praised the decoration on X, describing the coastal town of Ullapool in Scotland as home to a beautiful tree topped with a crab. The display was also featured in The Times top seven Christmas trees in the UK in 2023, with critics noting its surprising beauty when lit at night. Despite this recognition, Peta maintains that the visual appeal does not justify the use of traps designed for commercial fishing. The organization argues that the tree represents the abuse of sea life rather than a harmless tradition.

Community Response and Next Steps

Ullapool Fire and Light Fund volunteers, who are responsible for maintaining the decoration, were contacted for comment regarding the demands from the animal rights group. The village has embraced the use of creels as a unique annual tradition, stacking them into a 30ft structure topped with a steel crab angel. While Oban in Argyll and Bute also utilizes creels for similar festive displays, the situation in Ullapool has become the focal point of this ethical debate. The outcome of the proposal will depend on the decision of the local volunteers who organize the annual event.