Pete Bennett: From Big Brother Fame to Brighton DJ

This article explores the life of Pete Bennett, former Big Brother winner, since his time on the show. It covers his highs and lows, career changes, and current endeavors.

Big Brother is coming back to our screens with a new group of housemates ready for what is often called the original social experiment. Despite the many changes the show has undergone, including switching broadcasters to ITV, this year marks the 25th anniversary of the original series. The show has seen its fair share of memorable housemates over the years. One such housemate is Pete Bennett , who gained near-instant fame after winning the series back in 2006.

He became a popular figure among viewers and was lauded for raising awareness of Tourette's syndrome. During his time in the famous house, Pete was also known for his romance with Nikki Grahame, who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 38 after a battle with anorexia. A Channel 4 documentary titled 'Nikki Grahame, Who Is She?' was released in April 2022, but Pete did not appear in the program. He later explained that he declined the opportunity for his mental health but hoped it would be a 'beautiful send-off'. Their relationship didn't last after leaving the house, and Pete went on to marry artist Gemma Costin, with their wedding aired on the show 'Four Weddings'. Although Pete later disclosed on social media that they were celebrating their divorce in October 2021. Initially after leaving the Big Brother house, Pete became the lead singer in a band called Daddy Fantastic, and even performed at Glastonbury as Pete Bennett and the Love Dogs. He faced some challenging times as well, and his £100,000 Big Brother prize became a fading memory. Appearing on 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' in 2015, he admitted to struggling with drugs. During the show, he stated: 'The work dried up pretty fast, no-one would touch me with a barge pole because I was to do with Big Brother. I lost it all.' In an attempt to get back on track, Pete started his own handyman business called Celebriclean in 2016. He charged £100 an hour for tasks like mowing the lawn, cleaning the oven, and ironing, along with a signed photo and t-shirt. Sadly, the business was not a runaway success, and no other celebrities joined this unique venture.Pete then turned his attention to acting, initially appearing in some low-budget productions. His credits include 'The Slayers', 'Zombie Women of Satan 2,' and 'Catherine Tate's The Nan Movie'. He also starred in a comedy series called 'Green Fingers,' which follows two friends trying to be gardeners and is currently available to stream on Prime Video. He also returned to the music scene and moved from Bristol to Brighton in 2019 to start hosting his own karaoke night every Wednesday. More recently, Pete remains very active on social media, often sharing glimpses of his life in Brighton. Earlier this month, he shared a video stating he was learning to be a DJ at a local radio station. He's also been filming a documentary about his life since leaving Big Brother with filmmaker Paul Suggitt. There's no word on a release yet, but it is anticipated to premiere at a festival next year. Big Brother is set to return soon, and you can catch up on past series on ITVX





