Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Facing Relationship 'Issues' Months After Welcoming Daughter

Reports indicate Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are working through challenges in their relationship five months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose. Sources say they are prioritizing their baby and adjusting to parenthood.

Reports are surfacing suggesting Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are navigating challenges in their relationship, just five months after the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose, in December 2025.

A source close to the couple revealed to People magazine that while 'issues' exist, they are actively 'trying to figure things out together' and are both 'adjusting to parenthood.

' The couple, who began dating in March of the previous year and announced their pregnancy shortly after, prioritize their baby girl. Davidson recently spoke enthusiastically about fatherhood, describing it as 'f***ing awesome' and praising Hewitt as a 'fantastic mom.

' He expressed feeling incredibly lucky and protective of his daughter, noting a surprising 'primal' urge to defend her. Davidson's recent transformation, including a new face tattoo following a reported $200,000 spent removing other body art, has also been a topic of discussion. Despite the demands of parenthood, Davidson has maintained a sense of humor, joking about the difficulty of watching adult content with a daughter.

Hewitt has been sharing glimpses into their life as new parents on social media, celebrating milestones like Scottie Rose turning 12 weeks old with heartfelt posts detailing the coincidental timing of her birth on Hewitt's birthday. She also openly discussed her decision not to breastfeed, sharing her reasoning in an essay for Elle magazine. The couple appears committed to working through any difficulties, with sources emphasizing their dedication to their daughter.

Hints of future marriage plans emerged earlier this year, suggesting a long-term vision for their family. While representatives for Davidson have not yet responded to requests for comment, the couple's public statements and actions indicate a focus on building a strong family unit.

Davidson's candid reflections on the joys and challenges of fatherhood, coupled with Hewitt's openness about her experiences as a new mom, paint a picture of a couple navigating the complexities of parenthood while striving to maintain their relationship. The situation is still developing, and the couple's ability to overcome these challenges remains to be seen





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