Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Split After Five Months of Marriage

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie. The SNL alum and the model called it quits on their relationship in part due to Davidson's busy schedule.

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have reportedly split five months after welcoming their daughter Scottie. The SNL alum and the model called it quits on their relationship in part due to Davidson's busy schedule .

"Pete has been traveling so much for work, but Elsie was craving more support from him at home after their daughter was born," a source told The Sun. "It was very hard for him because, obviously, he has to work to make money. " Another insider told the publication that the split happened recently and that they are "just focusing 100% on Scottie. " "Working out the best co-parenting solution is their top priority," the source added





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Pete Davidson Elsie Hewitt Split Relationship Busy Schedule Support Co-Parenting Daughter Scottie Traveling Work Making Money Relationship Issues Insecurities Dynamic Next Steps Endgame

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