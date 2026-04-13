Pete Davidson Gets Candid About Fatherhood: Discusses Adjustments to Life as a 'Girl Dad'

Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about the changes fatherhood has brought to his life, including his reflections on the challenges and joys of being a new 'girl dad'. He humorously discussed the adjustments he's making to his lifestyle since the birth of his daughter, Scottie Rose, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, and shared his excitement about expanding their family in the future.

Pete Davidson , the stand-up comedian and former Saturday Night Live star, has opened up about the changes fatherhood has brought to his life, particularly concerning his pastimes. During a comedy show at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Davidson, 32, shared his candid thoughts on adjusting to life as a new 'girl dad' following the birth of his daughter, Scottie Rose , with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in December 2025. He humorously admitted that indulging in certain activities, specifically referencing pornography, has become more challenging. Davidson's reflections provided a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of his life as a parent, showcasing both the comedic adjustments and the profound joys of fatherhood. Davidson's experiences reflect the common, yet often unstated, changes that new parents navigate.

Davidson’s comedic performance served not only as entertainment but also as a window into the reality of his personal transformation. He shared that he has been enjoying the first few months of fatherhood, emphasizing the overwhelming love and focus on his daughter. In January, Davidson spoke about his priorities now changing, saying the biggest gift he has received is his daughter and that things that used to matter, such as career and activities, now don't matter as much. He noted the profound shift in perspective that parenthood has brought, where everything else pales in comparison to the significance of his child. This sentiment underscores the universal experience of parenthood, where priorities shift toward the well-being of the child.

The comedian also gushed about his girlfriend's smooth transition into motherhood, calling it 'f***ing awesome.' He acknowledged the ease with which Hewitt embraced her role as a mother, highlighting her caring nature and dedication to her child. He mentioned his plans to expand their family, expressing their desire for Scottie Rose to have a sibling. The process of giving birth, he said, is so insane but empowering.

Davidson's return to stand-up comedy marked his first performance in five months since becoming a father. He also revealed the future expansion of his family. His upcoming shows include performances at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on April 22, Winnipeg on July 17, and Tacoma, Washington on August 28. He plans to perform more shows in the future. Throughout his stand-up, Davidson showcased a blend of humor and heartfelt emotion, allowing audiences to connect with his relatable experience of becoming a father. Davidson and Hewitt began dating in March 2025 and announced her pregnancy in July. His openness about the impact of fatherhood has become an appealing part of his routine and comedy. He finds it great, fun, and wants to do more





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