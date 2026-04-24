Pete Davidson Gets New Face Tattoo Honoring Daughter and Father After Extensive Tattoo Removal

Comedian Pete Davidson reveals a new face tattoo, 'SCOTTIE,' following a six-year, $200,000 journey to remove his numerous body tattoos. The ink is a tribute to his baby daughter and late father, and comes as Davidson embraces a 'fresh start' and focuses on his acting career.

Pete Davidson has debuted a new, subtle face tattoo – the name ' SCOTTIE ' – just behind his ear, a tribute to both his baby daughter and his late father.

This comes after a significant and costly six-year journey to remove numerous tattoos from his body, reportedly spending around $200,000 on the process. The comedian showcased the new ink during recent appearances in Las Vegas and New York, pairing it with his signature Crocs, even sporting a pair with Jibbitz featuring his own face.

Davidson’s decision to remove his extensive body art stemmed from a desire for a 'fresh start' and a realization that the tattoos were hindering his acting career, requiring hours of makeup to cover them for roles. He openly discussed the painful tattoo removal process, describing it as 'pretty terrible' and advising others to carefully consider their tattoo choices. The impetus for this transformation also coincided with Davidson’s sobriety.

He explained that seeing himself in the mirror after getting sober led him to question his appearance and prompted a desire for change. He initially began the removal process in 2020, and it’s clear the effort has been substantial, with his arms and hands now largely free of ink. The actor revealed the logistical challenges of having tattoos for film roles, noting the three-hour makeup sessions required to conceal them.

He also humorously recounted the experience of laser removal, describing the process as even more painful than getting the tattoos themselves, and the bizarre experience of having the doctor verbally confirm each tattoo before zapping it off, including a memorable instance involving Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt. Beyond the physical transformation, Davidson appears to be thriving both personally and professionally. Sources report that 'things are really going well for him,' and he’s receiving positive reviews for his recent film work.

His recent appearances, like the Crocs event in New York, showcase a playful and confident side. The new tattoo, honoring his daughter Scottie and his father Scott Matthew Davidson, a firefighter who tragically died on 9/11, adds a deeply personal layer to his evolving image. The choice to honor both figures with the same name is a poignant gesture, reflecting a sense of continuity and remembrance.

Davidson’s journey highlights the complexities of self-expression, the challenges of public image, and the power of personal transformation





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