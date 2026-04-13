Pete Davidson on Fatherhood: Porn, Priorities, and Plans for the Future

Comedian Pete Davidson gets candid about fatherhood, discussing the challenges of watching porn, the joy of being a dad, his admiration for his girlfriend, and their plans to expand their family. He opens up about the changes in his life since welcoming his daughter, Scottie Rose.

Pete Davidson , the stand-up comedian, recently opened up about the changes and joys of fatherhood during a comedy show at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. He humorously discussed the impact his daughter, Scottie Rose , born in December 2025 with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt , has had on his personal life, specifically mentioning the challenges of engaging in pastimes like watching pornography now that he is a father. Davidson, known for his roles on Saturday Night Live and his candid approach to comedy, shared how his priorities have shifted since becoming a 'girl dad'. He admitted it's 'hard to watch porn... in front of her,' yet followed up with a quip revealing his continued attempts. He also spoke about enjoying the first few months of fatherhood, calling it a lot of fun and 'great', revealing his return to stand-up comedy after a five-month hiatus following the birth of his daughter. His next performances are scheduled at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York on April 22, followed by Winnipeg on July 17 and Tacoma, Washington on August 28, indicating his return to the comedy circuit.

Davidson's reflections on fatherhood extend beyond the comedic. In previous interviews, he described the experience as the 'biggest gift,' emphasizing how it has reshaped his perspective on life. He explained that matters such as career ambitions and social concerns have taken a backseat, superseded by the intensity of his parental feelings. He expressed his admiration for Hewitt's effortless transition into motherhood, calling it 'f***ing awesome.' He acknowledged her caring nature and her ability to quickly respond to their daughter's needs. Davidson revealed that he and Hewitt are already considering expanding their family in the future, with the hopes of their daughter becoming a big sister. He expressed the profound impact of witnessing the birth process and the overwhelming joy of parenthood. He emphasized the incredible and empowering nature of becoming a parent, highlighting the significant shift in his outlook on life.

His openness about his personal life provides a glimpse into the changing dynamics of his life as he navigates the balance between his career and fatherhood. He is open to the idea of more children, further highlighting the significant role his daughter and his girlfriend have played. Davidson has embraced the journey of parenthood, revealing that the experiences have reshaped his priorities and outlook, leading him to appreciate the small things in life. His willingness to candidly share these personal experiences allows fans to connect with him on a more intimate level, showcasing the human side of the comedian and actor. His journey through fatherhood is far more impactful than his work on stage. His experiences reflect a broader shift in his values and his perspective on what truly matters





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