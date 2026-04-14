Pete Davidson Opens Up About Sobriety and Fatherhood in New Stand-Up Show

Comedian Pete Davidson shared personal insights into his journey towards sobriety and fatherhood during a recent stand-up performance in Las Vegas. Davidson discussed the pivotal role his mother played in his decision to get clean and his experiences as a new parent.

Pete Davidson , the comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member, recently shared personal insights into his journey towards sobriety during a stand-up performance at The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old artist offered a candid account of his experience, revealing the pivotal role his mother, Amy Waters Davidson , played in his decision to quit drugs and alcohol. He described a particularly impactful moment during a family week session in rehab, where he participated in a Zoom call with his mother and therapist. This session proved to be a turning point, providing Davidson with a sobering perspective on the impact of his substance abuse on his life and those around him.

The comedian recounted the 'brutal' Zoom call, describing how his mother's emotional honesty and expression of concern triggered his decision to get clean. Her fear of potentially seeing news of his death due to his drug use was the wake-up call that propelled him towards lasting sobriety. During the performance, Davidson also referenced the house he had purchased for his mother, reflecting on his own behavior and realizing that his mother's concerns were completely justified.

Davidson's recent performance also touched on other aspects of his life, including his experience with fatherhood. He welcomed his first child, a daughter named Scottie, with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in December. The comedian humorously discussed the challenges of navigating fatherhood, particularly the shift in his perspective on certain activities. He jokingly admitted that being a new parent has made some things a little awkward, and he also addressed how his behavior has changed since he became a father. Davidson shared that becoming a parent changed his point of view on a lot of things. He mentioned the shift in his perspective on things like pornography, and the challenges of being a new dad, however he quickly reassured his audience that it has been a positive experience overall. He described being a father as a 'lot of fun' and said it's been 'great.'

Beyond his reflections on sobriety and fatherhood, Davidson also provided additional context to his life, highlighting the impact of his experiences. He reflected on his past, speaking candidly about his struggles with substance abuse and the efforts he made to overcome them. Davidson also discussed his desire to be in a better place for himself and be in a healthy relationship. During an interview on the podcast 'This Past Weekend' last September, Davidson expressed gratitude for his sobriety, acknowledging the positive changes that it has brought to his life. He emphasized how much he appreciated the support he had received. In retrospect, the comedian reflected on his journey, saying that he was not ready to become a father when he was still struggling with substance abuse. He expressed contentment with how everything happened when it did and acknowledged how lucky he feels to have Elsie and his daughter in his life. He told host Theo Von, I wasn’t looking for a relationship or looking to have a baby. It all just kind of happened at once, and it’s been awesome.





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