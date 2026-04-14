Pete Davidson Opens Up About Sobriety Journey and Fatherhood in New Comedy Show

Pete Davidson gets candid about his sobriety journey, inspired by his mother, and his experiences as a new father during a recent comedy show in Las Vegas.

During a recent comedy performance at The Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Pete Davidson shared intimate details about his journey to sobriety and the profound impact his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, had on his life. The former Saturday Night Live cast member, now 32, recounted a pivotal moment during a rehab stay, where a family therapy session via Zoom led to a powerful epiphany. Davidson explained how the experience served as a turning point, prompting him to seriously reconsider his lifestyle and commit to lasting change. The star's candid reflections offer a glimpse into the personal struggles and the transformative power of a mother's love and concern, providing a deeply relatable narrative of overcoming addiction and embracing a healthier life.

Davidson's recollection of the family therapy session was particularly striking. He described the Zoom call as 'brutal,' vividly recalling his mother's emotional vulnerability as she expressed the daily fear of losing him. She openly shared the anxieties of a mother watching her child battle addiction, revealing the profound impact his choices had on her. Davidson recounted her words, emphasizing the emotional weight of her plea for him to choose a better path. This pivotal moment, fueled by his mother's unwavering love and concern, served as the catalyst for his commitment to sobriety. Davidson's willingness to be so candid about this difficult period in his life demonstrates a willingness to confront personal demons, offering hope and inspiration to others struggling with similar challenges. He also poked fun at himself saying I went to rehab this time. I was like, I’m gonna actually do it so I could save some of this money I’m making and stop blowing it on rehab.

Beyond his reflections on sobriety, Davidson also shared insights into his new role as a father. He welcomed his first child, daughter Scottie, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt last December. In his standup set, he expressed the challenges of being a new parent, including the shift in his perspective on certain aspects of life, such as viewing pornography. He humorously admitted that it was 'hard to watch porn...in front of her,' but joked, 'I still did. I power through.' Despite the adjustment, he described the experience of fatherhood as 'a lot of fun' and 'great.' Davidson's willingness to be open about both his struggles with addiction and the joys and challenges of fatherhood highlights his evolution as a person. He also remembered his mother popping on the screen, and she was like,'Peter, it’s really hard to be your mom. It’s not a fun job.'' He joked, 'I was still, like, newly sober, ,'Well, you’re not f**king that special. What do you do?' Davidson's story is a testament to the power of personal growth, the enduring impact of family, and the possibility of finding redemption after facing personal demons. He also expressed that he was not ready when he was still in the thick of substance abuse. 'I stopped dating and I was, like,'I need to f***ing get better and I need to be in a place where I could even have a healthy relationship',' he remembered. The star told host Theo Von, 'I wasn’t looking for a relationship or looking to have a baby. It all just kind of happened at once, and it’s been awesome.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pete Davidson Sobriety Comedy Fatherhood Addiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pete Davidson on Fatherhood: Porn, Priorities, and Plans for the FutureComedian Pete Davidson gets candid about fatherhood, discussing the challenges of watching porn, the joy of being a dad, his admiration for his girlfriend, and their plans to expand their family. He opens up about the changes in his life since welcoming his daughter, Scottie Rose.

Read more »

Pete Davidson Gets Candid About Fatherhood: Discusses Adjustments to Life as a 'Girl Dad'Comedian Pete Davidson opened up about the changes fatherhood has brought to his life, including his reflections on the challenges and joys of being a new 'girl dad'. He humorously discussed the adjustments he's making to his lifestyle since the birth of his daughter, Scottie Rose, with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, and shared his excitement about expanding their family in the future.

Read more »

Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Beauty Standards and Pressure on Women in HollywoodActress Scarlett Johansson reflects on her early career, detailing the intense scrutiny she faced regarding her appearance and the limited roles available to her. She discusses the pressure to maintain a flawless image, her struggles with self-consciousness, and the importance of self-acceptance.

Read more »

Pete Davidson’s joke about his daughter isn’t edgy or funny – it’s sickeningWriter Kirsty Ketley argues that Pete Davidson's joke about watching porn in front of his baby daughter is harmful, inappropriate and wrong

Read more »

Gordon Ramsay admits he felt 'like s***' as he opens up on 'hard' family goodbyeGordon Ramsay has opened up about his daughter Tilly Ramsay's growing cooking career, admitting it was 'hard' seeing her go to Ballymaloe Cookery School instead of being trained by him

Read more »

Ian Huntley's cause of death revealed as inquest of Soham killer opensChild murderer Huntley was killed following an attack at HMP Frankland in February

Read more »