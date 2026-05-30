Pete Davidson praises Kim Kardashian's acting skills years after split

On his talk show, Davidson called his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian 'superhuman' and admired her acting talent, sharing insights from their relationship.

Pete Davidson recently praised his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian 's acting abilities on the Friday episode of The Pete Davidson Show. The 32-year-old comedian, who is currently navigating his breakup with Elsie Hewitt after welcoming their daughter last year, made complimentary remarks about the SKIMS founder.

Davidson, known for his time on Saturday Night Live, dated Kardashian from 2021 until their separation became public in August 2022 after nine months together. Despite the split, Davidson held nothing back when speaking about her talent. During the show, Davidson asked his guest Nikki Glaser, 'Isn't it crazy Kim's good at acting?

' He recalled a moment when Kardashian casually mentioned wanting to act, saying, 'I remember one day she was just like, "I think I'm gonna be an actress. " And I was like, "F*** yeah. "' Davidson then applauded her performances in American Horror Story and the Hulu series All's Fair. 'And then she's just good at it, and I was like, "God, get the f*** out of here.

" She's so good at acting. ' Glaser, who co-stars with Kardashian in the upcoming Netflix film The Fifth Wheel, echoed the sentiment, calling Kardashian amazing and smart. 'She does anything she wants to do. Especially if people are like, "You can't do this,"' Glaser said.

She noted that Kardashian exceeded her expectations given the public scrutiny. Davidson added, 'She's superhuman,' and shared what he learned from her: 'No matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can just still go do s***.

' The pair first crossed paths when Kardashian hosted SNL in October 2021. They shared their first kiss during a sketch while playing classic Disney characters. Kardashian later described the kiss on a podcast, saying it had a 'little zing' but wasn't overly intense. Their relationship included lavish trips and a joint appearance at the 2022 Met Gala.

However, busy schedules led to their split, as a source told People at the time. Since then, Kardashian has focused on her entertainment career. She has appeared in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, American Horror Story: Delicate, and the new series All's Fair. She is also executive producing a YA Netflix series called Calabasas.

Davidson continues to work on his talk show and navigate his personal life. The episode highlighted that Davidson holds no ill will towards his ex and genuinely admires her accomplishments. Kardashian's transition from reality TV to acting has been notable. She has taken on diverse roles, from voice acting to dramatic series.

Her role in American Horror Story showcased her willingness to tackle darker material. The upcoming film The Fifth Wheel, directed by Eva Longoria, will feature her alongside a strong comedic cast. Davidson's public praise underscores a mature post-breakup dynamic. It also reflects his own growth as a person and performer.

The comedian has been open about his mental health struggles and recent fatherhood. His show provides a platform for candid conversations, like this one about Kardashian. Overall, the segment was a mix of humor and genuine admiration, leaving viewers with a positive impression of their continued mutual respect.

Finally, Davidson's comments serve as a reminder that ex-partners can support each other's success. In an industry often marked by drama, this display of kindness stands out. As Kardashian continues to expand her portfolio, she can count on at least one former flame cheering her on. The interview also highlighted Glaser's own comedic talents and her excitement about working with Kardashian.

The Fifth Wheel is highly anticipated, and Kardashian's involvement adds star power. Davidson's show continues to attract interesting guests and foster honest discussions. This episode was no exception, offering insight into his personal life and his respect for Kardashian. Davidson's remarks went viral on social media, with many praising his graciousness.

The comedian has shown that he can maintain positive relationships with his exes, setting an example for others. His show, which airs weekly, often features celebrities discussing their personal lives. This particular episode resonated with fans who appreciate the sincerity. Kardashian has not publicly responded to Davidson's comments, but sources say she is flattered.

Their relationship, though short-lived, left a lasting impression. Now, both seem to be thriving in their respective careers. Davidson's talk show has been renewed for a second season, indicating its popularity. Kardashian continues to build her empire, balancing business with acting.

Their paths may cross again in the future, but for now, they are focused on their own journeys. The entertainment world watches with interest as they navigate their post-relationship lives





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