Pete Davidson's relationship issues and humorous comments at Webby Awards

Pete Davidson made a pointed quip at the 30th Annual Webby Awards, expressing his sense of detachment amidst rumors of his split from Elsie Hewitt. He also recently received criticism for some of his jokes amidst a joke scandal at The Roast of Kevin Hart, sparking a reaction from his friend MGK at the event.

Pete Davidson made a telling remark while attending the 30th Annual Webby Awards on Monday, amid rumors that he has split from his baby mama Elsie Hewitt .

He accepted a Special Achievement Award for his impact in the comedy space from friend MGK, attending the event at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. In public, he has painted a rosy portrait of his household, but a source told the Daily Mail that there are relationship issues between the comedian and Hewitt. The source mentioned that Davidson's insecurities and rush into relationships might lead to an intense all or nothing dynamic.

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