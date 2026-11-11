Pete Hegseth and Pentagon Aides Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Pete Hegseth and senior Pentagon staff were rebuked by a sentinel for laughing at Arlington's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and several of his top Pentagon advisers were rebuked by a US Army sentinel for laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The incident took place on Wednesday, following a Veterans Day ceremony that Hegseth attended. The group was reprimanded as it walked away from one of the most recognized military memorials in the United States.

Hegseth was accompanied by his wife, Jennifer Hegseth, and his chief of staff, Ricky Buria, along with other senior Pentagon officials. The group had been standing together and taking pictures at the tomb after the ceremony. Their laughter drew the attention of the sentinel on duty, who issued a public warning.

Also read Trump Defends Pete Hegseth as Thomas Massie Announces Impeachment

How the Tomb Sentinel Confronted the Pentagon Group

The sentinel, a member of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, shouted a direct warning at the group after hearing their giggling. He told the visitors that all visitors must maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times. The soldier was wearing the ceremonial Old Guard uniform and carrying an M14 rifle.

At the time, the sentinel was patrolling in front of the tomb, a routine duty performed by members of the unit. He turned to address the group, delivered his warning, and then immediately resumed his normal pacing route beside the tomb. The exchange was brief, and no further confrontation was reported in the source material.

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The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier who was killed during World War I. Members of the Old Guard have kept a watchful eye over the tomb every day since 1948, regardless of the weather. The memorial is widely considered one of, if not the most, famous military monuments in the country.

Pentagon Response and Competing Views on Conduct

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell responded in a statement to the Daily Mail. Parnell said that the Secretary and the entire Department have always honored, and will always honor, the sacrifices made by military men and women to keep America safe. He added that a soldier had correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum while the solemn day was being commemorated.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and others also attended the Veterans Day ceremony, but the source reports they were not among the group that was reprimanded at the tomb. The Pentagon's statement framed the sentinel's action as proper conduct rather than a disciplinary matter directed at the Secretary.

The reprimand came one day after Hegseth gave a rare Pentagon press briefing on Tuesday to condemn a failed effort to impeach him. The impeachment resolution was led by Thomas Massie, an outgoing Republican congressman who opposes Trump, and accused Hegseth of high crimes and misdemeanors. It also cited the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignoring laws meant to minimize civilian casualties.

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At the briefing, Hegseth argued that the effort was not oversight or accountability. He described it as a political spectacle, and he said the disputes amounted to policy disagreements rather than the offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause. Massie's resolution has not been successful, according to the source.

Impact on the Pentagon and Public Decorum at Arlington

The episode places a spotlight on expectations for visitors at Arlington National Cemetery, where the Old Guard maintains a constant presence at the tomb. For the public, the incident underscores that the memorial is an active site of remembrance, where sentinels enforce silence and respect regardless of who is visiting. The Pentagon has publicly stated that the sentinel acted correctly.

For the Department of War, the reprimand arrives during an ongoing political fight over Hegseth's conduct in office. The source does not describe any formal disciplinary action against the Secretary or his staff following the tomb incident. The Pentagon's only stated position so far is the Parnell statement, and the source does not report any additional steps or scheduled follow-up.