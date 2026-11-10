Pete Hegseth Denounces Thomas Massie Impeachment Effort As Sabotage

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth condemns Republican Congressman Thomas Massie for filing articles of impeachment against him, calling the move a political spectacle that undermines the US military and endangers American warriors.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a scathing defense of his tenure during a rare morning briefing at the Pentagon on Monday, directly confronting a newly introduced impeachment effort led by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. Hegseth characterized the legislative push as a mere political spectacle rather than a legitimate exercise of congressional oversight or accountability for alleged misconduct.

Hegseth Condemns Impeachment Resolution

He explicitly argued that the resolution filed by the Kentucky representative lacked the constitutional gravity required for such serious charges. Hegseth stated that the articles did not involve high crimes, misdemeanors, treason, or bribery, which are the specific offenses intended by the founders when drafting the impeachment clause. He described the initiative as stemming from simple policy disagreements rather than any criminal or unethical behavior by the Secretary of War.

Also read Republican Thomas Massie moves to force vote to impeach Pete Hegseth

Massie Files Articles Of Impeachment

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie formally filed the impeachment resolution on Monday, accusing Hegseth of committing high crimes and misdemeanors. The 34-page document also includes allegations regarding the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignoring laws designed to minimize civilian casualties. Massie, a frequent critic of both Hegseth and President Donald Trump, took to the floor of the House of Representatives to read the full text of the resolution.

Press Access And Military Sabotage Claims

During the briefing, Hegseth linked the impeachment effort to a broader criticism regarding severely limited press access at the Pentagon, a point also raised by Massie. The Secretary claimed that the resolution effectively signals to adversaries that the United States will punish its own civilian leadership and warriors for successfully executing lawful military operations. He argued that this stance puts a target on the backs of American troops and constitutes sabotage rather than patriotism by undermining missions in real time.

Advertisement

President Defends Hegseth Performance

President Donald Trump weighed in on the dispute, calling Massie a total loser during an impromptu press briefing. The President defended Hegseth, noting that military recruitment is at an all-time high compared to lows under the Biden administration. He cited two recent victories involving Venezuela and Iran as evidence that Hegseth should be praised for his performance rather than impeached for his actions.

Congressional Vote And Political Fallout

Massie is pushing for a vote on the resolution this week, likely on Wednesday, as Congress resumes session following a midterm election cycle that proved difficult for Republicans. The Kentucky Republican lost his re-election bid earlier this year after Trump directed support and resources toward his primary challenger. The intra-party feud escalated when Massie pushed legislation to release federal files on Jeffrey Epstein, angering the president and leading to the current confrontation.