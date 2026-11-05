Pete Hegseth Faces Removal Pressure After GOP Midterm Loss

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces intense pressure to resign following the Democratic midterm bluenami. President Trump publicly insists on keeping him, but insiders suggest a change may happen before January.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing mounting pressure to resign from his position following the Democratic midterm bluenami, a sweeping electoral victory that handed control of Congress to the opposition party. This political shift has triggered intense scrutiny within the Republican party regarding the loyalty and performance of the current administration's senior officials. While President Donald Trump publicly maintains that he has no intention of removing the Defense Secretary, reports indicate that internal discussions about a cabinet reshuffle are actively occurring behind the scenes.

Trump Denies Cabinet Reshuffle Plans

During a press appearance at the construction site of the new White House ballroom on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump addressed the midterm election results. He stated that he had not been on the ballot and therefore his personal political standing was not directly impacted by the voter turnout. Trump explicitly told reporters that the midterm outcome had nothing to do with the performance of his Cabinet members. He emphasized that he had no plans to change his Cabinet because he believed the results were not a reflection of their competence or dedication to their roles.

Also read Trump 'considering firing Hegseth' after Democrats midterm rout - as Maga loyalists turn on President

Hegseth Identified as Likely Scapegoat

Despite the President's public defiance, White House insiders reveal that Trump has been actively consulting close advisers about the potential removal of Hegseth. Sources familiar with the President's phone calls indicate that Hegseth is viewed as a primary target for political accountability. The expectation among these sources is that Hegseth could be removed from his post before the new Congress is sworn in next January. This timing would allow for a smoother transition of power and potentially easier confirmation processes for a successor.

Democratic Opposition and Impeachment Threats

Representative Jason Crow of Colorado has identified pushing Hegseth out of the Pentagon as his priority number one if Democrats retain their control of the House. Crow serves on the House Armed Services Committee and has been vocal about his opposition to the current Defense Secretary. Additionally, at least three other Democrats have already filed articles seeking Hegseth's impeachment. A Democrat aide told CNN that Hegseth was seen by the party as the lowest hanging fruit due to the significant animosity he faces from both Republican and Democratic senators and staff members.

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Strategic Timing for New Confirmations

President Trump acknowledged to ABC News on Thursday that it would be easier to confirm a new Defense Secretary before the Democrats take over the Senate in January. He insisted that he still had every intention to keep Hegseth in his current role. However, the political landscape has shifted significantly with the new congressional composition. The change in leadership within the Senate could complicate the confirmation process for any new appointee, making the current window of opportunity for a leadership change highly strategic for the administration.

Context of Political Fallout and Distrust

The pressure on Hegseth comes amid a broader crisis of confidence within the Republican party following their devastating midterm losses. Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have also found themselves under pressure from within the party. The midterm results are being described as one of the most bruising defeats in modern political history. Republicans are now questioning whether the MAGA era is coming to an end as they deal with the political fallout. Meanwhile, Trump has downplayed the severity of the election results in his public appearances, focusing instead on other projects like the White House ballroom construction.