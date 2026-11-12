Pete Hegseth Honors Soldier Who Rebuked Him at Arlington Tomb

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth awards Joint Service Commendation Medal to Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias for upholding solemn traditions at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier after laughing incident.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has publicly recognized Army Specialist Thomas Iglesias for enforcing silence and respect at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. The recognition follows a viral moment where the Secretary, his wife Jennifer Hegseth, and senior Pentagon advisers were reprimanded by the sentry after their laughter broke the solemn atmosphere. Hegseth pinned the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Specialist Iglesias in his Pentagon office, signaling official approval of the soldier's actions.

The Incident at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

The confrontation occurred on Wednesday following a ceremony honoring US veterans at the historic site. After a group photograph was taken, Secretary Hegseth, alongside his wife Jennifer Hegseth, his chief of staff Ricky Buria, and two other top advisers, began to walk away from the tomb. As the group moved, audible laughter emerged from within their circle.

Also read Pete Hegseth and Pentagon Aides Reprimanded at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Soldier Thomas Iglesias, a member of the Army's 'Old Guard' assigned to guard the tomb, immediately intervened. He yelled at the group, demanding they maintain silence and respect the sacred resting place of an unidentified WWI soldier. The sentinel shouted, 'All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times!' This incident drew immediate attention and criticism online regarding the decorum of high-ranking officials at a military memorial.

Pentagon Response and Award Ceremony

Following the public scrutiny, the Pentagon moved to support Specialist Iglesias. A Pentagon spokesperson stated that the award was given for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed on Wednesday evening that the soldier 'correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.' The Department of Defense praised the soldier for doing his job well, contrasting the official stance with the earlier media criticism.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Secretary Hegseth posted images of the award ceremony on social media, captioning them with, 'We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist. Carry on Patriots.' The photos show Hegseth pinning the Joint Service Commendation Medal on Specialist Thomas Iglesias and shaking his hand. Hegseth brought multiple members of the US Army 3rd Infantry Regiment to his office to honor the specific actions taken during the ceremony.

Context of Political Tensions and Impeachment Efforts

This gesture occurred shortly after Hegseth faced significant political pressure. The day prior, the Secretary held a rare Pentagon press briefing to condemn a failed impeachment effort led by outgoing Republican Congressman Thomas Massie. The resolution accused Hegseth of 'high crimes and misdemeanors,' including the kidnapping of a foreign leader and ignoring laws to minimize civilian casualties. Hegseth dismissed these allegations as a 'political spectacle' rather than legitimate oversight.

During that same briefing, Hegseth argued that the impeachment attempt was driven by 'policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause.' The Secretary framed the effort as an attempt by a 'disgruntled and defeated congressman' to disrupt his duties. The support shown to Specialist Iglesias appears to be a strategic move to reinforce discipline and respect within the military hierarchy.

Historical Significance of the Army Old Guard

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is considered one of the most famous military memorials in the United States. It marks the final resting place of an unidentified American soldier killed during World War I. Since 1948, members of the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, known as the 'Old Guard,' have kept a watchful eye over the tomb regardless of weather conditions. Their duty is to maintain an uninterrupted atmosphere of silence and reverence.

Advertisement

The presence of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance at the Wednesday ceremony underscores the national importance of the event. While the Vice President and other dignitaries attended, it was the interaction between the Sentinel and the Secretary of War that captured public attention. The resolution of this incident through an award suggests that strict adherence to traditional military protocols remains a priority for the current administration, even when it involves top civilian leadership.