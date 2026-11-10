Pete Hegseth Impeachment Effort Stalls as House Refers Resolution to Committee

The House voted 211 to 204 on Tuesday to send the Pete Hegseth impeachment resolution to committee, so it will not receive a floor vote.

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday blocked a push to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. A motion to refer the impeachment resolution to a committee passed 211 to 204, which ended the effort to impeach him for now. The resolution was introduced by outgoing Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who failed to win support from any Republican defectors.

The vote was technically on a motion to refer the resolution to committee. That procedural step means the substance of the impeachment resolution will not get a vote on the House floor. Lawmakers therefore did not decide whether Hegseth should be impeached.

Also read Pete Hegseth Defends Defense Role Amid Impeachment Threats and Midterm Backlash

How the Procedural Vote Ended the Impeachment Push

The House sent the impeachment resolution to committee by a 211 to 204 vote on Tuesday, which stopped it from advancing to a floor vote. Massie had hoped to build a bloc of Republicans willing to join Democrats, but no Republican crossed over on the motion.

Massie, a staunch critic of the Iran war, wrote in the resolution that Hegseth was responsible for 'high crimes and misdemeanors.' The document also cited the kidnapping of a foreign leader and the ignoring of laws meant to minimize civilian casualties. Massie also called out Hegseth for severely limiting press access at the Pentagon.

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On Monday afternoon, Massie took to the floor of the House to read out a 34-page impeachment resolution against Hegseth. The reading set the stage for the procedural vote that followed the next day.

Republican Lawmakers Defend Hegseth and Reject Impeachment

Republican lawmakers who opposed the resolution argued that Hegseth had not committed impeachable offenses. Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins told the Daily Mail that the push was '1000% politically motivated.' He also said Massie was not 'constitutionally motivated.'

Higgins argued that carrying out military operations according to the orders of the Commander in Chief does not constitute an impeachable offense. Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett told the Daily Mail that no crimes were committed by Hegseth. Burchett also noted that when lawmakers were briefed on the strikes on Venezuelan drug boats, nobody complained.

Hegseth addressed the matter at a rare press briefing held at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning. He said he was not afraid of the impeachment move underway on Capitol Hill. He called the effort 'a political spectacle' and said it was 'policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery.' He also described Massie as a disgruntled, defeated congressman who had dropped sham articles of impeachment.

Democrats and Swing Republicans Weigh the Resolution

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is likely to become the next Speaker of the House, fully backed Massie's impeachment resolution. Jeffries told ABC This Week anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday that he was a hard yes. He said Hegseth had abused his power, undermined national security and engineered what he called a reckless and costly war of choice in Iran.

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No Democrat has publicly said they oppose the resolution. With 214 Democrats seated in the House, the party needed only three more Republicans to join them in the impeachment vote. Massie is one of those Republicans, which means at least two more would have needed to turn.

Arkansas Republican French Hill, whose district is deep red, won his race last week by 4,405 votes. Hill told CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan on Face The Nation on Sunday that he wanted to hear the debate on impeaching Hegseth. He said the question was whether the conduct merited impeachment or some other disciplinary action by the president.

Kentucky Republican James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said he believed the votes to impeach Hegseth might be present in the House this week. He did not commit to a vote himself. Comer told Newsmax that nobody in Congress knows what the exit strategy for the Iran conflict is.

What the Committee Referral Means for Hegseth

The committee referral means the resolution is set aside rather than defeated on its merits, but the vote still closed the immediate path to impeachment. Hegseth remains in his post as Secretary of War, and the Department of War continues to operate under his leadership.

Massie has argued that Hegseth continued military actions in Iran even though Congress never formally declared a conflict in the region. That argument is now without a floor vote in the House, leaving the dispute over war powers and oversight unresolved in Congress.