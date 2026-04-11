Pete Price Reflects on Aintree's Grand National and Celebrates Milestone Birthday

Veteran broadcaster Pete Price shares his enduring love for Aintree, details his transformation, and celebrates his 80th birthday with a star-studded bash.

Pete Price , the seasoned broadcaster, shared his enduring passion for the Aintree racecourse in an exclusive interview with the ECHO during Ladies Day on April 10th. Price, a familiar face at the Grand National for generations, reflected on his long-standing connection with the event, reminiscing about the days when a bottle of champagne cost a mere 12 shillings and 6 pence.

This long-standing involvement has not diminished his enthusiasm; he was visibly thrilled to be back at the Grand National, especially with the sun shining brightly over Aintree. His delight was evident, contrasting the pleasant weather with the damp conditions of the preceding Thursday. For the 2026 event, Pete embraced a departure from his usual attire, foregoing his iconic lizard brooch, a sartorial choice that has been a trademark of his public persona for years. The brooch, a nod to a nickname bestowed upon him by a listener and perpetuated by the internet, was noticeably absent. He joked about its new location, hinting at a more intimate placement on his undergarments. This change, coupled with his dapper appearance, prompted a novel experience, as he reported not hearing the familiar shouts of lizard this year. Price was sporting a suit that was an impressive twenty years old and, due to some significant personal transformation, managed to fit into it again. \The transformation, primarily a weight loss journey, saw him shed three stones in the preceding months. He candidly discussed the positive impact of this change on his overall health, revealing improvements in conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. He emphasized that the weight loss was a conscious effort to address these health concerns, noting a significant reduction in knee pain due to the lighter load and expressing that his blood pressure is now at the levels of a twenty-year-old. His diabetes has also been completely resolved. This year also marked a significant milestone, as Price celebrated his 80th birthday with a lavish party at the Chester Zoo. The event, an unforgettable occasion, brought together a star-studded guest list that included John Barnes, Claire Sweeney, and Carol Vorderman, among others. Price described the celebration as the perfect way to mark his milestone birthday, expressing his excitement about embracing the next chapter of his life. The party was an extravagant affair, with guests travelling from all over the world to attend. \He further detailed the logistics of the birthday celebration, highlighting the care he received from Chester Zoo, and the distinction of hosting the inaugural event in their new hotel. The festivities continued the following day, with Price hiring the zoo and offering his guests a private tour. This year's experience at the Grand National was not only a continuation of a tradition for Pete Price, but a celebration of personal growth and well-being. The positive response to his changed style, the successful management of his health concerns, and the joyous marking of his 80th birthday marked a remarkable point in his life. The entire weekend was a testament to his vibrant spirit and enduring connection to both the racing world and his dedicated public. Keep up with all the updates from the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 through our live blog for comprehensive coverage of the event





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Pete Price Aintree Grand National Weight Loss Birthday

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