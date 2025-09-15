Pete Sandiford's Wife Shares Adorable Family Photos: 'Capturing Memories'

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife Paige posted heartwarming family photos on Instagram, prompting gushing responses from fans. The couple, who share two children, Jimmy and Eva, celebrated their family with professional seaside pictures.

Gogglebox favorite Pete Sandiford 's wife, Paige, delighted fans with a heartwarming family announcement. The television personality first appeared on the Channel 4 program in 2017 during series 10 alongside his sister Sophie, and they quickly became viewer favorites. Throughout the years, Pete and Sophie, who reside in Blackpool, have kept audiences entertained with their sharp wit, memorable quips, and hilarious commentary on television highlights.

Beyond the small screen, Pete enjoys a happy marriage with Paige, who works as an emergency services call handler. The couple is blessed with two young children, Jimmy and Eva. This week, Paige, who married Pete in 2021, shared adorable Instagram updates featuring professional photographs of their family of four. The images showcased Pete and Paige with their children striking playful poses on the seaside, as reported by the Manchester Evening News. Paige captioned the post: 'Capturing memories with my lovely family. If only it was like this all the time. Thank you for taking the sweetest photos @rebeccaclarephotography.' Instagram users were quick to shower the charming update with compliments. One individual commented: 'Beautiful pictures, beautiful family.' Another added: 'Lovely photos, they're both getting so big now!' A third wrote: 'So beautiful.' Pete also chimed in with: 'Life's a beach and then you marry one so I heard.' In 2021, Pete and Paige tied the knot and welcomed their first child, son Jimmy, in the same year. The following year in December 2022, Pete made a touching revelation during a Gogglebox episode that they were expecting their second child, who arrived in June 2023. During the episode, Pete introduced the newest family member to viewers, gently holding the newborn daughter while calling to his sister in the adjacent room: 'Sophie, did I tell you Eva's full name? She's going to be Eva Sylvie Sandiford.' The thrilled new auntie affectionately responded: 'I love it!' Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4





