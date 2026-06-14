Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood's Romance Still Going Strong

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have shown that their romance is still going strong as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to St Tropez. The couple sparked a steamy romance after Olivia split from her husband Bradley Dack in January.

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have shown that their romance is still going strong as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to St Tropez . The couple sparked a steamy romance after Olivia split from her husband Bradley Dack in January.

They have now jetted back to the south of France for a summer break, and were seen relaxing by the pool at their luxury hotel. Olivia was seen cosying up to Pete in a skimpy bikini before leaning in for a kiss as they enjoyed a dip in the swimming pool. The couple's romance has been the subject of much speculation, with Olivia hinting that her relationship with Pete had taken a more serious turn last week.

She posted a snap on Instagram where the star could be seen on her phone lock screen, sparking fears that there was 'trouble in paradise' with Pete. However, Olivia has now laughed off the speculation, joking about the 'elephant in the room' on their Sunday Roast podcast. The couple were snubbed from a recent KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, and Olivia quipped that she couldn't imagine why they weren't invited.

Pete and Olivia were previously linked to each other when they were spotted kissing in March, and sources have shared that they're now enjoying an 'intimate' romance. The couple's romance has been the subject of much speculation, with Olivia admitting that she could understand why her footballer husband 'Bradley' was 'upset' by their previous pictures together. Olivia and Pete raised eyebrows when they were pictured cosying up during the messy trip to Ibiza last August.

Photos showed the former TOWIE star with his hand on the bikini-clad stunner's thigh as the pair soaked up the sun on a yacht. Olivia has now opened up about the furore which sparked numerous headlines, insisting that both she and Bradley were determined to overcome what she described as 'difficult times' sparked by their incredibly busy work schedules.

She said: 'Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

'My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. 'It's the boring side of being an adult in a long-term relationship, we constantly have to work at it and that's just the truth. 'No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times. It's great to post a picture on Instagram but we're transparent people and it's not always like that.

The couple's romance has been the subject of much speculation, with Olivia hinting that her relationship with Pete had taken a more serious turn last week. She posted a snap on Instagram where the star could be seen on her phone lock screen, sparking fears that there was 'trouble in paradise' with Pete.

However, Olivia has now laughed off the speculation, joking about the 'elephant in the room' on their Sunday Roast podcast. The couple were snubbed from a recent KISS Radio trip to Ibiza, and Olivia quipped that she couldn't imagine why they weren't invited. Pete and Olivia were previously linked to each other when they were spotted kissing in March, and sources have shared that they're now enjoying an 'intimate' romance.

The couple's romance has been the subject of much speculation, with Olivia admitting that she could understand why her footballer husband 'Bradley' was 'upset' by their previous pictures together. Olivia and Pete raised eyebrows when they were pictured cosying up during the messy trip to Ibiza last August. Photos showed the former TOWIE star with his hand on the bikini-clad stunner's thigh as the pair soaked up the sun on a yacht.

Olivia has now opened up about the furore which sparked numerous headlines, insisting that both she and Bradley were determined to overcome what she described as 'difficult times' sparked by their incredibly busy work schedules. She said: 'Me and Brad never pretend to have a perfect relationship, we have been up, down, left, backwards, and the last six months have been really challenging for us.

'My work and his work take precedence over everything, we have to navigate our relationship all the time. 'It's the boring side of being an adult in a long-term relationship, we constantly have to work at it and that's just the truth. 'No one else really wants to say that part out loud but it is difficult at times. It's great to post a picture on Instagram but we're transparent people and it's not always like that





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