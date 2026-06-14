Peter Andre's Hilarious Tequila-Fuelled Birthday Celebration with Junior and Princess Amidst Katie Price's Family Turmoil

Peter Andre shared a funny Instagram video of himself with his children Junior and Princess during Junior's 21st birthday in London. The non-drinking father joked about his tipsy kids as they sang his hit Mysterious Girl after a tequila-filled day. The celebration comes as Princess Andre, Katie Price's daughter, distanced herself from her mother's ongoing crisis involving her husband Lee Andrews' arrest and release from a Dubai prison on fraud charges. Katie refused to pay his £140,000 bail, with friends urging her to leave him due to his fraudulent actions, while her family worries about her mental health and the children's welfare.

Peter Andre , the 53-year-old Australian singer, shared a hilarious Instagram video capturing a tequila-fuelled day out with his children, Junior and Princess, in London. The occasion was Junior's 21st birthday celebration.

In the video, Peter, who does not drink, humorously narrates his tipsy children's antics as they sing along to his 1995 hit reggae song Mysterious Girl. Princess, 18, an ITV star, broke into the song while Junior, looking worse for wear, hugged his father. Peter recorded the moment, exclaiming, I cannot cope guys. Honestly.

Help! and added, When dad doesn't drink but the others make up for it. Princess later admitted in the comments, One too many tequilas. The sibling duo showcased their distinctive styles; Princess in a white crop top and low-rise oversized jeans, flaunting her figure, while Junior wore a grey jumper and matching trousers. Junior also shared a video of himself drinking tequila shots during the meal and later posted a snap looking dishevelled, writing, Tequila finished me off.

Guys I'm done my head's spinning. This family outing follows Princess's recent glamorous trip to Monaco for the Grand Prix with her friend Heidi Katona. Princess, daughter of Katie Price, was seen posing with a £440 bottle of Belvedere vodka, seemingly seeking a distraction from her mother's very public troubles. She looked stunning in blue trousers and a sheer lace top that revealed her bra.

Heidi, 19, daughter of Kerry Katona, also shared snaps from the trip, including a plunging top and slip skirt, and a video featuring Junior. The backdrop to these celebrations involves ongoing turmoil surrounding Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews. Lee, 43, was reportedly released from Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai after being held on fraud allegations. He had been seeking £140,000 for his release, even pleading with Katie to set up a GoFundMe.

However, Katie, 48, refused to pay the bail, which increased from an initial £6,500 to £140,000 due to a separate property-related case. According to friends, Lee FaceTimed Katie upon his release, but she demanded answers and was aware of the negative optics of staying with him, despite feeling love-bombed and physically attracted to him. A friend stated, Lee is a conman and a fraud and there must be consequences to his despicable actions. She must leave this man.

Katie's family are deeply concerned about her mental health and her children's welfare, especially as she spent considerable time away from them during the Dubai ordeal. Sources indicate she is struggling to balance her personal turmoil while her children, including Princess and Junior, continue their public lives. The release of Lee Andrews marks the latest twist in a rollercoaster month for the family, highlighting the complex interplay between celebrity, family dynamics, and personal accountability





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Peter Andre Junior Andre Princess Andre Katie Price Lee Andrews Tequila Birthday Instagram Dubai Fraud Family Turmoil Celebrity Mysterious Girl

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