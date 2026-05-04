Peter Andre's Relaxed Parenting Style 'Fuming' Son Junior and 'Annoying' Wife Emily

Peter Andre reveals his shift in parenting has caused friction with son Junior and wife Emily, alongside ongoing family tensions surrounding daughter Princess's reality show and Katie Price's involvement.

Peter Andre has sparked a shift in family dynamics with his evolving parenting approach, leaving his son Junior feeling frustrated and his wife Emily somewhat exasperated.

The singer, 53, who shares children with both Katie Price and Emily MacDonagh, discussed his upbringing and current parenting style on Monday's episode of Loose Women. He revealed that his own strict upbringing, influenced by his Greek heritage and Jehovah's Witness faith, led him to initially adopt a similar approach with his older children, Junior, 20, and Princess, 18.

However, as his youngest children, Millie, 12, Theo, nine, and Arabella, two, have grown, he's become more relaxed, a change that hasn't been universally welcomed. Junior has reportedly expressed his 'fuming' over this shift, while Emily has found herself seeking his support in maintaining discipline, often to no avail. Andre explained that he began questioning his parents' methods when his own children reached around age ten, recognizing some aspects as 'old fashioned'.

This change in parenting style comes amidst ongoing family complexities, particularly surrounding Princess's burgeoning career as an influencer. Princess recently won the UK Top Influencer Award, presented by Junior and his girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

However, her reality show, The Princess Diaries, has been a source of tension with her mother, Katie Price, who feels 'disrespected' and 'disregarded' due to her limited involvement. Princess herself has stated that she doesn't believe either of her parents have watched the show, attributing this to differing interests and the show's target audience. The Daily Mail previously reported that Peter and Emily opted out of the second season of the show to mitigate the 'noise' surrounding Katie's absence.

The first season featured Peter supporting Princess with driving lessons and delivering a heartfelt speech at her 18th birthday, an event Katie claimed she was excluded from. Katie has voiced her frustration on her podcast, feeling unfairly excluded from Princess's career milestones and suggesting that her past struggles are being used against her. Despite the challenges, Peter emphasizes the importance of manners as a core value he instills in his children, insisting on polite responses and reciprocal inquiries when greeted.

He acknowledges that this can be 'annoying' for his kids but believes it's a crucial lesson. The situation highlights the complexities of blended families and the evolving dynamics between parents and children as they navigate different stages of life. Katie's concerns center around feeling excluded from her daughter's life and career, while Peter and Emily appear to be focusing on providing a stable and supportive environment for all their children, even if it means adapting their parenting styles.

The differing perspectives underscore the challenges of co-parenting and the emotional toll it can take on all involved, particularly when public scrutiny is added to the mix. The family's story continues to unfold, with ongoing discussions about boundaries, involvement, and the best way to support Princess's ambitions





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Peter Andre Katie Price Emily Macdonagh Junior Andre Princess Andre Parenting Loose Women The Princess Diaries Influencer Family

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