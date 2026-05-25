Peter Charrington's Candid Apology and the Tottenham Club Reset

Tottenham chairman Peter Charrington has issued a candid apology to supporters, admitting that footballing success had been sidelined at the club before their brush with relegation. The Lewis family's 'seismic' change at the club, which began last September, has led to the departure of long-term executive Daniel Levy and the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club's third manager of the season.

Tottenham chairman Peter Charrington has issued a candid apology to supporters, admitting that footballing success had been sidelined at the club before their brush with relegation.

The London side secured their Premier League status on the final day of the season with a 1-0 win over Everton, ending a chaotic campaign that saw the departure of long-term executive Daniel Levy. Charrington, who joined the board in March 2025, acknowledged the club's administrative failings and the need for a full reset.

The 'seismic' change began last September when the Lewis family authorised a total reset of the sporting department, with the aim of refocusing the club on pitch performance rather than just commercial growth. Despite the upheaval, the club insists that the Lewis family remains 'wholly committed' to the project. With Premier League status secured, the focus now shifts to a crucial summer transfer window where the club has promised to prioritise sporting merit above all else.

Roberto De Zerbi, the club's third manager of the season, has been credited with sparking the late-season recovery. Both James Maddison and Conor Gallagher have praised De Zerbi for his work behind the scenes and on the training pitch





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Tottenham Peter Charrington Lewis Family Daniel Levy Roberto De Zerbi Premier League Relegation Football Success Club Reset Seismic Change Transfer Window Pitch Performance Commercial Growth Loyalty Recovery Chaotic Campaign Darkest Of Seasons James Maddison Conor Gallagher Italian Tactician Brighton Boss

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