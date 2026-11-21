Peter Fluck, who co-created the satirical TV show Spitting Image with Roger Law, has died at 85. The series ran from 1984 to 1996 and peaked at 15 million viewers.

Peter Fluck, one half of the Spitting Image duo who revolutionised TV satire, has died aged 85. For more than a decade from 1984, Fluck and Roger Law had audiences falling off their chairs with laughter thanks to their cast of outrageous and irreverent latex puppets.

Spitting Image popularity and cost

For a while, Spitting Image was TV's most expensive light-entertainment show at £300,000 an episode, and among the most popular with Sunday night audiences peaking at 15 million viewers. The programme ran from 1984 to 1996 and featured some of Britain's most famous names, both behind the scenes and voicing its targets. Fluck was a caricaturist for the press, and teamed up with Law in the mid-1970s to create 3D satirical models.

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In 1981, it was suggested that their models would work well for television, and a team came in to work with them, including producer John Lloyd, who would go on to co-create Blackadder. The show skewered the great and good of British society, and indeed, the world. Royalty was especially ripe for satire, although the late Queen did not find the puppet versions of herself and her family particularly funny. Some of the caricatures caused genuine offence.

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David Steel, former leader of the Liberal Party, was relentlessly targeted as the tiny sidekick of then SDP leader David Owen - he lived in Owen's pocket - and seemed diminished not just on screen but politically too. Deputy Labour Leader Roy Hattersley emitted plumes of spittle whenever he opened his mouth. Fluck himself once told The Daily Telegraph: 'I just hate people who stand up there and tell us, "I should be organising you all". I just hate them.

' Fluck and Law - a former college friend, now aged 85 - were advised against pursuing the venture. The pair first came up with the idea for a show where famous politicians would be satirised by puppets in 1979. No less a figure than Jim Henson, creator of the astoundingly successful Muppet Show, told the duo their puppets would never catch on. But they persisted and in February 1984, the first episode appeared on ITV.

In time it became a badge of honour to be satirised by Spitting Image. Princess Diana - herself the butt of their humour - once told Stephen Fry that it was her favourite show, 'even though all the other royals hate it'. While, according to The Times, the late Jeffrey Archer sent in tapes of his voice so they could improve their imitation.

Fluck early life and career

Fluck was born in Cambridge in 1941 to his father Herbert, who worked as a gardener at Magdalene College, and Ada. The satirist grew up in the countryside and as a child developed a love of ornithology, the study of birds. He attended Cambridgeshire High School for Boys and his application to Cambridge College of Art was later accepted based on several drawings he had done of house sparrows.

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Fluck met Anne-Cécile de Bruyne, his future wife, at the art school. They were married in 1963 and went on to have a daughter and a son. During his career, Fluck worked on magazine covers for The Economist and devised political cartoons and illustrated for Labour Weekly and The Times respectively. He then began teaching at the Colchester School of Art, in Essex, during the 1970s before forming a partnership with Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law in 1976.

Partnership with Roger Law

The pair created 3D caricature models made from clay and plasticine. It was this work that in the 1980s became the TV show Spitting Image. The series also spawned a number one single in 1986, 'The Chicken Song', which recently resurfaced in a dance scene on the Disney+ show.

Fluck once recounted how he had laughed on learning that the Houses of Parliament would put aside a room especially for MPs to watch a recording of the programme in: 'Mainly, I suppose, to see if they were in it or not. I think they thought there was something wrong with their political career if there wasn't a puppet of them on TV. '