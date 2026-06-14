Peter Heppelthwaite, Beloved Actor and Father, Dies Suddenly

Peter Heppelthwaite, a renowned actor and father, has passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and inspiration. He was best known for his roles in EastEnders and The Green Green Grass, a spin-off of Only Fools and Horses.

A much-loved father who appeared in EastEnders and an Only Fools and Horses spin-off has died suddenly, his family have announced. Peter Heppelthwaite , who was born in London, had a long career on stage and screen, but was best known for appearing on the BBC's EastEnders and in The Green Green Grass , a spin-off of Only Fools and Horses.

His agents at Apollo Artist Management announced his death on social media. No cause of death has been confirmed. In a statement, they said: We are heartbroken to share the sad news that our wonderful client and friend, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away yesterday. Peter was a hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor, with a warmth and generosity that reached far beyond the work itself.

He brought humour, heart and complete commitment to everything he did, and he had that rare ability to make people feel seen, supported and better for having known him. His career took him across television, theatre and film, but his impact was much bigger than a list of credits. Peter gave so much to other performers, especially young actors finding their confidence and their voice. We feel incredibly proud to have represented him.

Our thoughts and love are with Peter's family, friends, students, colleagues and all who loved him. Rest peacefully, Pete. You will be very deeply missed. His daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite, has also shared a moving tribute, She wrote: After the most incredible fight, our epic dad, Peter Heppelthwaite, passed away peacefully yesterday holding our hands.

Everyone who knows dad will know that this is a man who never gave up, loved deeply, and was just unafraid of doing absolutely everything to the fullest. We're still in shock so please understand if we feel too overwhelmed to respond to anything right now but please don't feel sorry for our loss.

We are beyond lucky to have had Peter Heppelthwaite as our dad - please just share a story about him, something you will remember him for, something we can smile about. A close friend of Peter's said: There aren't many words to sum up this man or the effect he's had on my life. I first met Pete in 2017. I auditioned for his production of Our House and he gave me the lead role.

He came to my parents' place for dinner and taught me the importance of leading by example and being a stand-up person. How to pay taxes, how to hold myself and even which hats are supposed to be worn with what suit. He took me under his wing and that's where I stayed. To my best mate, rest easy now, you've earned it.

Peter landed his first TV role in Two Point Four Children after graduating from Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in 1999. From then, he secured several television roles, including that of Linal in the BBC's EastEnders back in the Nineties.

However, it was his role as Jed in The Green Green Grass which turned him into a household name. He starred alongside Sue Holderness and John Challis in the spin-off of Only Fools and Horses for 30 episodes. His legacy will live on through the countless people he has inspired and mentored throughout his career





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