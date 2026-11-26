Peter Hitchens argues for a British national holiday in late November to celebrate local heritage and resist American cultural imports like Halloween and Black Friday shopping.

Journalist Peter Hitchens has launched a campaign for the United Kingdom to establish its own national Thanksgiving holiday, aiming to create a distinct British alternative to the American tradition. He argues that a new public observance in late November would allow citizens to celebrate local heritage while shielding the nation from the encroaching influence of US-centric commercial festivals.

The Need for a British Thanksgiving

Hitchens suggests that Britain currently lacks a meaningful public holiday in late autumn, with the only breaks being the bank holidays in August and the cluster of Christmas and New Year dates. He observes that late November provides the perfect atmospheric backdrop for such a celebration, characterized by sharp cold, short dark days, and the need for bright lights and open fires. He proposes that this new holiday should focus exclusively on food, drink, and family company, explicitly excluding the exchange of presents to avoid conflicting with the early onset of Christmas preparations.

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Resisting American Commercial Festivals

A primary motivation for this proposal is to create a cultural buffer against the increasing dominance of American holidays in British society. Hitchens points to Halloween as an already established but undesirable import, and he expresses particular disdain for the concept of Black Friday. He criticizes the term Black Friday, noting that black is traditionally a color of mourning and gloom, and reminds readers that the phrase historically refers to a Victorian bank collapse in London in 1866 rather than modern bargain hunting. He warns that without a domestic counter-event, Britain risks adopting American turkey dinners and related consumerism a month before the traditional Christmas season.

The Spectacle of American Family Pilgrimage

Hitchens draws on personal experience living in the United States to highlight the unique social dynamics of the American Thanksgiving. He recalls a road trip from Maryland to Upstate New York, describing it as a massive national pilgrimage where families traveled thousands of miles to reunite. He notes that the roads were filled with vehicles from nearly every state, excluding only Hawaii and Alaska, creating a powerful sense of shared national purpose. He argues that Britain could benefit from a similar occasion that reinforces family bonds and community connection, rather than leaving the autumn period devoid of such significant social gathering opportunities.

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Reasons for National Gratitude in Britain

The author outlines several specific reasons why Britain deserves its own day of thanks, distinct from the American narrative which focuses on the survival of settlers. Hitchens emphasizes the long history of British sovereignty, citing the Royal Navy as a defensive asset that has prevented invasions for centuries. He praises the UK's climate, describing it as one of the kindest in the world compared to the extreme heat of Iraq or the chill of Siberia. He also highlights the unique beauty and fertility of the British countryside, suggesting these are natural blessings worth celebrating without comparison to other nations.

Commemorating Survival in 1940

The most significant historical anchor for Hitchens' argument is the miraculous survival of the United Kingdom as an independent nation in 1940. He argues that while the American Thanksgiving celebrates the non-destruction of settlers by indigenous peoples, Britain has a more profound reason for gratitude: defying German conquerors when most of the world believed defeat was inevitable. He suggests that acknowledging this specific historical resilience and the leadership figures like Winston Churchill, who embodied the national spirit during that critical year, provides a deeper and more appropriate foundation for a British day of thanks.