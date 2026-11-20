Peter Hitchens played Grand Theft Auto VI with Mourad El-Dine Abdou to explore Vice City. He argues the game destroys morals and desensitizes players to violence and crime.

Journalist Peter Hitchens recently played Grand Theft Auto VI with colleague Mourad El-Dine Abdou to test his long-held beliefs about video games and morality. Hitchens asserts that the game actively destroys character and desensitizes individuals to horror. He believes the media we consume weakens our morals and fills our minds with slurry. This review serves as a direct challenge to the idea that virtual violence is harmless entertainment.

Desensitization and Media Impact

Hitchens argues that screens have permanently damaged human empathy through repeated exposure to tragedy. He recalled seeing a starving child in Africa near Mogadishu in an encampment of grubby tents. The child had huge eyes and a swollen belly while flies crawled over its helpless body. Hitchens felt very little emotion during this encounter. He attributed his lack of horror to having seen similar images on television too many times. He believes this loss of emotional response is permanent and incurable. His trade of journalism has provided many such encounters with horror. He suggests no previous civilization had such freedom to destroy its own mind. This freedom was first enabled by television. TV started with tiny screens and blurred grey images. Teachers frowned on the medium and forced it to close down for parts of the day. Despite these limitations, TV was still huge during his childhood. His memory remains infested with mental garbage from those years. The arrival of color television increased its effect a hundredfold. Hitchens tried to protect his children from this influence. His poll ratings at home were poor for many years. He successfully held the line against computer games. He believed they would be even worse than television.

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Game Mechanics and Moral Decay

The name Grand Theft Auto suggests a jokey adoption of a sordid category of crime. Hitchens believes those who treat robbery as a laugh will soon find Grievous Bodily Harm amusing. Older versions allowed players to murder prostitutes, steal, and take drugs. The player could behave like a devil walking the earth. The prostitute-killing option has now been removed from the new iteration. The game has introduced a female character named Lucia. Lucia wears an orange hi-viz vest because she is on parole for robbing a store. Hitchens and Abdou chose to inhabit a male character instead. The avatar is young, slender, and handsome in a zombified artificial way. His face is blank of true emotions and faintly feral. They drove a hideous orange car along American urban freeways. The car weaved and fishtailed interminably. They smashed into another vehicle for a pointless battle. The other driver was justifiably angry. Hitchens gathered they could have obtained drugs if they wanted. However, the degradation occurred without them. They paused to beat a woman up for no known reason. They administered a second beating to a man who intervened. Cops appeared but used special guns and bullets that always missed. They jumped lights and smashed through toll barriers. Paying for petrol or a horrible sandwich was spared. The game leaves out prosaic essentials to seem fluid. Paying reminds us of obligations to others. Grand Theft Auto generally obtains cash by stealing or extorting it. There are no rules in this world. E-scooters are available to whizz through red traffic lights. No muscle-powered pushbikes were spotted by Hitchens.

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Historical Context of Immorality

Hitchens notes the intensifying immorality and realism of these games. He was persuaded of the danger by everything he read. The game releases on a specific day, which he references as yesterday. The sixth iteration has discovered feminism. Players can inhabit the new female character. Abdou worked as their Gaming Social lead. He sat beside Hitchens as they played. They stepped into Vice City. The city is a barely disguised electronic version of Miami. Hitchens describes it as a dingy, squalid world. The twilit flat where they played did not look as dirty as the game world. He questions whether any other civilization wanted such freedom to destroy its mind. He finds the current state of media disturbing. He feels the loss of character is incurable. He does not believe people should ignore the effects of screen violence. His experience in Africa confirmed his views. The proximity to suffering did not increase his empathy. It only reinforced his sense of emptiness. He believes this is a result of media consumption. Television colonized the insides of heads. It beamed images directly into our minds. The effect increased with color technology. He tried to save his children from it. He succeeded in blocking computer games. Now he tests the latest iteration. He finds the realism disturbing. The violence is not just cartoonish. It is designed to liberate players from life. It removes the usual bonds of existence. Stealing cash replaces earning money. This removes the obligation to work. It creates a world without rules. Hitchens finds this prospect terrifying. He sees it as a destruction of morality. The game reflects a deeper societal decay. It mirrors the emptiness he felt in Africa. Both experiences leave a mark. One is physical and immediate. The other is psychological and cumulative. He believes the latter is more dangerous. It erodes the foundation of empathy. It fills the mind with slurry. He urges readers to reconsider their media habits. Screens weaken character. They dilute morals. The damage is permanent. It is time to recognize this truth.