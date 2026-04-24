Peter Kay Returns to Bolton After 23 Years for Charity Shows

Comedian Peter Kay is returning to his hometown of Bolton for four exclusive shows to benefit Bolton Hospice. Tickets sold out in 30 minutes, and all profits from his 2026 tour will be donated to cancer charities. He also recently opened up about his weight loss journey and battle with binge eating.

Peter Kay , the beloved British comedian, is set to return to his roots in Bolton for a series of highly anticipated performances. After a 23-year hiatus from performing in his hometown, Kay will grace the stage for four exclusive shows from July 9th to July 11th.

This momentous return isn't just a celebration of his career; it's a heartfelt initiative to raise crucial funds for Bolton Hospice, a vital local charity. The announcement, made via Instagram, immediately sparked a frenzy, with tickets restricted to residents with a Bolton postcode. This localized approach underscores Kay’s deep connection to the community that nurtured his comedic talent.

The shows are part of his ongoing 'Better Late Than Never' stand-up tour, and include two performances on Saturday, alongside a matinee showing. The demand was overwhelming, with all tickets selling out within a mere 30 minutes, demonstrating the enduring popularity and affection for the comedian. Over 12,000 hopeful fans flocked to the ticket site, eager to secure a spot at these historic performances.

Kay’s last performance in Bolton took place in 2003, resulting in the iconic 'Peter Kay: Live at the Bolton Albert Halls,' which remains the best-selling stand-up DVD in UK history. This upcoming series of shows carries a significant weight of nostalgia and anticipation, promising a unique experience for those fortunate enough to attend. Beyond the Bolton performances, Kay has committed to donating all profits from his entire 2026 stand-up tour to a total of 12 cancer charities.

He openly discussed this philanthropic endeavor on 'The One Show,' emphasizing that support for these charities transcends personal preference.

'You don't even have to like me to come; it goes beyond that. This is about supporting these charities,' he stated, even playfully offering a refund if the show wasn't funny. The 'Better Late Than Never Again' tour extends across the UK, encompassing arenas in Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, and Manchester. The age limit for the shows is set at 15+, with ticket prices starting at £35.

This commitment to charitable giving highlights Kay’s dedication to using his platform for positive impact. This return to the stage follows Kay’s candid discussion about his personal journey with weight loss. His reappearance in the public eye last year surprised many, as he showcased a noticeably slimmer physique after a five-year absence. He has since been open about his long-standing struggle with binge eating and the various methods he employed to address it.

In a conversation with Sara Cox at The Lowry theatre, aired on BBC Radio 2, Kay detailed his attempts at slimming groups like Slimming World and WeightWatchers, gym sessions, and even his mother’s Rosemary Conley keep-fit videos. He revealed that his decision to prioritize his health was the driving force behind his transformation. A pivotal moment of self-awareness occurred during a cinema outing with his wife, Susan, where he secretly left the screening to indulge in a hotdog.

Reflecting on the incident, he described seeing his reflection in a poster for 'Babe' and feeling a sense of shame. He even recounted retrieving the hotdog from the bin to finish it, illustrating the depth of his struggle. Kay also shared that his unhealthy eating habits stemmed from childhood, with his mother regularly bringing him pies to school. This honest and vulnerable account resonated with many, showcasing his authenticity and relatability beyond his comedic persona.

The Bolton shows represent not only a homecoming for a comedic legend but also a testament to his resilience and commitment to giving back





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