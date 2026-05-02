Peter Kay Show in Birmingham Evacuated After Suspicious Bag Found

Peter Kay's performance at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham was halted mid-show and the venue evacuated after a suspicious bag was discovered. A 19-year-old man is in custody as police investigate.

A performance by comedian Peter Kay in Birmingham was abruptly halted and the venue evacuated on Friday evening following the discovery of a suspicious bag .

The incident occurred at the Utilita Arena during Kay's 'Better Late Than Never' tour, approximately 45 minutes into the show. Police responded to the scene and have taken a 19-year-old man into custody as a precautionary measure while a thorough search of the arena is conducted. Audience members described a sudden shift from laughter to confusion and anxiety as an announcement instructed them to evacuate, following the comedian being escorted off stage.

The evacuation led to significant disruption, with road closures and a large police presence outside the arena. Eyewitness accounts paint a picture of growing panic as attendees attempted to leave the venue. Emily Wilson, who attended the show with her mother, recounted feelings of anxiety, panic, and tears as they navigated the evacuation process. Her mother, a retired police officer, immediately focused on identifying exit routes.

The pair observed road closures and emergency vehicles upon exiting the arena, and reported hearing a reference to a 'bomb scare' from an emergency worker. They chose to avoid public transport and sought a taxi to return home, deeply shaken by the experience. Another attendee, Richard Warner, whose wife uses a wheelchair, initially believed the sudden stop was part of the show, as staff had previously indicated there might be a continuation after the initial performance segment.

However, it quickly became clear that a full evacuation was underway. The police have confirmed they are assisting with the evacuation and are treating the situation with utmost seriousness. A statement released by Birmingham Police indicated that the search is a precaution following the discovery of the potentially suspicious bag. While the investigation is ongoing, the incident has understandably caused distress and disruption for those in attendance.

The event, which was also raising money for cancer research, was intended to be an evening of laughter and entertainment, but instead became a source of fear and uncertainty for many. Authorities are providing updates as they become available, and the arena remains closed while the search continues. The focus remains on ensuring the safety of the public and determining the nature of the threat





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Peter Kay Birmingham Utilita Arena Evacuation Suspicious Bag Police Bomb Scare

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