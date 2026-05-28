Peter Mandelson's associations with Chinese minister, Russian oligarch and Israeli former general raise security concerns

Security officials have raised concerns about Peter Mandelson's associations with a Chinese minister, a Russian oligarch and an Israeli former general. The UK's vetting agency flagged the peer's ties to these individuals when it concluded he should be denied clearance. However, the Foreign Office granted him clearance to become Britain's ambassador to the US despite the advice.

Peter Mandelson 's associations with a Chinese minister, a Russian oligarch and an Israeli former general have raised concerns among security officials. The UK's vetting agency flagged the peer's ties to these individuals when it concluded he should be denied clearance.

However, the Foreign Office granted him clearance to become Britain's ambassador to the US despite the advice. The Prime Minister sacked Olly Robbins, the top official at the Foreign Office, for not disclosing the security concerns to ministers. According to reports, Lord Mandelson's ties to Lan Fo'an, China's minister of finance, Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire, and Tamir Hayman, one of Israel's former top spy chiefs, were all flagged by UKSV.

A £1million loan that Lord Mandelson received to invest in an Israeli start-up is also said to have been among the concerns raised by the agency. The revelations will lead to questions about whether there was any national security risk posed by Lord Mandelson's seven-month spell in Washington DC. The Intelligence and Security Committee has claimed that some documents relating to Lord Mandelson's appointment are being withheld from MPs, and the Government is redacting files 'too broadly'.

The Cabinet Office has said it is committed to complying with the 'humble address' motion demanding the release of the Mandelson files 'in full'. A first tranche of files was published in March and a second batch of documents is expected to be released next month. As part of its work in collating the files for publication, the Cabinet Office confirmed that UKSV did not recommend granting developed vetting clearance to Lord Mandelson.

Sources told that concerns about the peer's historical relationships with other individuals were contained in a nine-page UKSV summary of Lord Mandelson's vetting file in January last year. Mr Lan has been China's finance minister since 2023 and greeted Keir Starmer on the runway in January this year during the Prime Minister's visit to Beijing.

It is claimed that Lord Mandelson and Mr Lan spoke several times a year, but had not done so for 12 months before the peer's vetting process began. Mr Deripaska was sanctioned by the UK Government following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Lord Mandelson's controversial friendship with the oligarch has been publicly known for almost two decades.

Mr Hayman is the director of the Institute of National Security Studies thinktank in Tel Aviv and was previously head of Israel's military intelligence directorate. He is reported to have spoken with Lord Mandelson bimonthly. The peer is also said to have had another Israeli connection identified by UKSV, relating to his stake in Moon Active - the Tel Aviv-based company that creates online games.

It is claimed that Lord Mandelson received a £1million loan from a businessman to acquire shares in the company. The PM has been left reeling by the Mandelson scandal and is now fighting for his political future following Labour's dismal local election results. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the Government is trying to hide the truth about Mandelson and that the responsibility for his hiring lies at the door of the Prime Minister.

The Government knew about Mandelson's business relationships with China and Russia, and indeed with Jeffrey Epstein too, but ignored the warning signs driven by a desire to pander to the bully in the White House rather than protect British interests





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Mandelson UK Security Vetting Foreign Office Olly Robbins Lan Fo'an Oleg Deripaska Tamir Hayman Moon Active Jeffrey Epstein Keir Starmer No10 White House British Interests Mandelson Scandal Labour Local Election Results Ed Davey Cabinet Office Intelligence And Security Committee Humble Address Motion Mandelson Files

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Peter Murrell embezzlement scandal could prove very costly for SNPThe scandal has eroded the Scottish public's trust in the political system, says Record View.

Read more »

Ex-Minister Jess Phillips Says She Threatened To Quit Over Peter Mandelson'I was horrified, like everybody else,' the former safeguarding minister said.

Read more »

Jess Phillips Reveals She Threatened to Quit Over Peter Mandelson ScandalFormer minister Jess Phillips has revealed she threatened to quit on a number of occasions over the Peter Mandelson scandal before finally resigning this month. The senior Labour MP recently stood down as safeguarding minister with a scathing attack on Keir Starmer's leadership.

Read more »

Lord Mandelson Accused of Overstepping as US Ambassador by Advising Labour CabinetA new tranche of leaked documents, dubbed the 'Mandelson Files', alleges that while serving as the UK ambassador to the United States, disgraced peer Lord Mandelson repeatedly sent unsolicited messages offering policy advice to senior Labour ministers, including Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, thereby exceeding his official diplomatic remit.

Read more »