Peter Murrell Sold Portuguese Villa After Receiving Legal Aid for SNP Embezzlement Case

Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive and estranged husband of Nicola Sturgeon, sold his Algarve villa after his legal aid application was approved. The sale of the overseas property, worth an estimated €400,000-€600,000, has sparked controversy over his eligibility for publicly funded defence while holding significant assets, as he prepares for sentencing after admitting embezzling over £400,000 from the party.

The former chief executive of the Scottish National Party ( SNP ), Peter Murrell , who is the estranged husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon , sold a villa in Portugal 's Algarve region after receiving legal aid for his criminal defence.

Murrell, 61, disposed of the beachfront property in October of the previous year. This transaction occurred approximately six months after the Scottish Legal Aid Board approved his application for publicly funded legal representation. The villa, which offered views of the popular Nossa Senhora da Rocha beach, was not solely owned by Murrell; it was jointly held with his sister and a family of friends before its sale to a Portuguese investment company.

Exact sale prices for Portuguese properties are not a matter of public record, but comparable homes in the same exclusive coastal development are currently listed for between €400,000 and €600,000. This revelation raises significant questions about the financial eligibility criteria used to grant Murrell legal aid, given his ownership of a valuable overseas asset. Murrell has admitted to the embezzlement of over £400,000 from the SNP funds during the period from August 2010 to October 2022.

He is scheduled to be sentenced later this month. His successful application for legal aid in April of the previous year was made while he was still a listed owner of the Portuguese holiday home. Legal aid in Scotland is designed for individuals who cannot afford the full cost of legal representation, though some recipients may be required to make a contribution. An applicant's eligibility is determined by a rigorous assessment of their income, assets, and financial commitments.

Crucially, while a primary residence is typically excluded from this calculation, second homes, investment properties, savings, and other valuable assets are factored in to determine qualification for assistance. The timing and substance of the property sale have therefore become a point of intense scrutiny. A number of Murrell's assets were frozen in 2024 following his arrest as part of Operation Branchform, the long-running Police Scotland investigation into the SNP's finances.

These assets included pension funds valued at more than £613,000, a luxury motorhome allegedly purchased with misappropriated party funds, and a portion of the equity in the family home he shared with Nicola Sturgeon in Glasgow. Notably, however, his equity stake in the Portuguese villa was not subject to these restraint orders. This means the value of that overseas property could have been considered as part of his personal assets during the legal aid application process before its sale.

Property records confirm Murrell held a Portuguese fiscal number (NIF) during his ownership, formalising his financial interest in the country. The villa itself was a modest 1,200 square feet with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living area, a private patio, and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

It was located within a gated resort in Porches, about 30 miles from Faro and near Albufeira, granting residents access to communal amenities like a swimming pool, tennis courts, and an upmarket seafood restaurant. At a court hearing in Edinburgh this week, Murrell's lawyer stated that his client would be able to repay the stolen funds through the value of the assets that remain frozen.

This assertion has drawn sharp criticism from political opponents, who argue that the ownership and subsequent sale of a six-figure overseas property are fundamentally incompatible with the financial hardship required to qualify for legal aid. The controversy adds another layer to the already damaging scandal for the SNP.

Nicola Sturgeon has maintained she was unaware of her husband's criminal activities, stating last weekend that she never questioned his spending because they both earned substantial salaries and had little time for holidays due to the demands of public life. This account contrasts with recollections from staff at the Portuguese resort, who described the couple as regular, friendly, and low-key visitors over many years.

One local restaurant owner noted they blended in with other British tourists and were initially not recognised as political figures, with Sturgeon often enjoying a gin and tonic and seafood while overlooking the coast





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