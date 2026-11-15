Peter Phillips and Harriet Phillips Celebrate 49th Birthday at Gatcombe Estate

Peter Phillips marks his 49th birthday alongside wife Harriet at their Gloucestershire home, revealing their natural meeting through their children's hockey team and a summer beach proposal.

Peter Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne, has celebrated his 49th birthday on November 15 with his wife Harriet at their private residence. The couple resides at the Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire, where they have established their home life following their marriage earlier this year. The birthday celebration marks a significant personal milestone for the royal family member, who recently transitioned into his late forties alongside his new spouse.

Relationship Origin on Hockey Field

The connection between Peter Phillips and Harriet began through their children, who played together on the same hockey team. Harriet Phillips explained to HELLO! magazine that they formally met in early 2022 when their three daughters participated in the sport together. This shared activity allowed the couple to meet in a relaxed and natural environment without the need for formal introductions, as their children already knew each other.

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Summer Beach Proposal Details

Harriet Phillips revealed that Peter proposed on July 25 during a weekend getaway in the south of England. The couple was on a beach during a heatwave when Peter asked her to marry him. He had commissioned the ring from Pragnell prior to the proposal, which Harriet described as beautiful. The engagement remained a closely guarded secret among their families until the marriage took place later that year.

Marriage and Family Integration

After getting engaged, the couple moved in together a few months later, establishing their life at the Gatcombe Estate. They held a private wedding ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble in June. The ceremony was attended by senior royals, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales. Princess Anne, Peter's mother, also attended the significant family event. Harriet is now a stepmother to Peter's two daughters, Georgina and Autumn, while remaining a proud mother to her own daughter.

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Proximity to King Charles Birthday

Peter Phillips's birthday falls just one day after that of his uncle, King Charles. The monarch celebrated his 78th birthday on November 14. King Charles marked the occasion by speaking with Sir Elton John about his musical tastes. The King observes two birthdays each year: his actual birth date in November and an official birthday in June. This dual celebration tradition originated with King George II in 1748, who was born in November.

Trooping the Colour Traditions

The official summer birthday celebration is tied to the Trooping the Colour parade. The tradition started to allow monarchs born in cold months to hold celebrations in warmer weather. The military parade occurs on the second Saturday of June. Royal family members travel by horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade. Younger royals often join the balcony appearance but may not participate in the full carriage procession until they are older.