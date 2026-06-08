Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling Release Official Wedding Portraits

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, the newlyweds, have released two official wedding portraits taken by Mark Nicholson. The photos show the couple beaming with happiness as they walk arm in arm after their church wedding and facing each other at their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park. Harriet looked stunning in a white Emilia Wickstead gown and a diamond tiara, while Peter looked smart in a suit. The couple's wedding was attended by the King and Queen, as well as their friends and family, including Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips.

Peter Phillips and his bride Harriet Sperling beamed in newlywed bliss as they released two official wedding portraits. The pair, who tied the knot on Saturday, look loved up as ever in photos released from this weekend's festivities.

Taken by Mark Nicholson, the first shot shows the smiling couple right after they were married at All Saints Church, walking arm in arm. In the second snap, taken during their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park, Peter and Harriet can be seen facing one another, surrounded by the beautiful flora of The Conservatory. Harriet was the perfect blushing bride in a white Emilia Wickstead gown and a diamond tiara.

It is known as the 'Pragnell' family tiara and has been worn by generations of the British jewellery firm, including at the Coronation of both King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II. The design incorporates both the Edwardian and Deco periods and highlights a festoon of glittering leaves with floral motifs, and is very similar to a tiara owned by The Princess Royal, in the official photograph celebrating her 50th birthday in 2000.

She teamed her stunning wedding dress, featuring a square neckline and lace detailing, with Jimmy Choo shoes and Pragnell earrings. Her hair was kept in an elegant bun to best showcase the shimmering tiara. Elsewhere, Harriet's bridal bouquet was created by renowned floral artist Millie Richardson which included sweet peas, myrtle and lily of the valley.

Peter Philips and his bride Harriet Sperling beamed in newlywed bliss as they released two official wedding portraits The myrtle is both a family tradition in Harriet's family and the Royal Family alike, with its symbolic meaning of love, beauty, and peace. The service was led by the Reverend Dr Steve Bullock of All Saints Parish Church, with the marriage blessing and address by the Reverend Nicky Gumbel.

Guests included the bride and groom's parents and siblings, such as Peter's half-sister Stephanie Hosier with her husband William, and Peter and Stephanie's father Captain Mark Phillips, the ex husband of Princess Anne. The King and Queen were the first to depart the wedding, being whisked off to a waiting helicopter for a flight to Epsom in time for the Derby at 4pm.

As the bells of All Saints Church rang, the crowd - made up of around 300 well-wishers - cheered loudly and the assembled guests formed an impromptu umbrella guard of honour so that the bride and groom could emerge almost dry for photographs outside. Peter and Harriet stood beneath a huge white umbrella with their three bridesmaids behind waving to the crowd before making their exit in a vintage Rolls Royce.

Shortly afterwards, Kate and William drew more cheers from the crowd as they too were driven off in a black Audi with a police escort behind. The pair, who tied the knot on Saturday, look loved up as ever in photos released from this weekend's festivities Looking the part! The bride opted for a traditional white lace gown for her big day, while her groom looked smart in a suit No raining on their parade!

The newlyweds looked delighted after their ceremony Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were whisked away after their wedding in the same limited edition Rolls-Royce that Meghan Markle arrived at St George's Chapel when she married Prince Harry eight years ago The Princess of Wales, 44, was the picture of poise as she arrived at Gloucestershire's All Saints Church in a Rouland Mouret £750 dress and Jane Taylor hat, alongside the Prince of Wales, 43 Peter, whose right-hand man for the ceremony was his long-time childhood friend, Mr Andrew Tucker, and Harriet were later joined by their family and close friends for their wedding reception at Gatcombe Park, home to The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence.

Both the church wedding and reception were organised by longstanding and trusted event curator Peregrine Armstrong-Jones of Bentley's Entertainments. The wedding flowers and the floral archways to the church and wedding reception were designed and installed by the renowned floral artist Millie, using a wide range of locally sourced, English-grown flowers, with a brief to ensure they were sustainably minded and eco-conscious.

All the flowers from the church will be shared amongst the local community who have supported the couple through the planning of the day. Earlier in the day, hundreds of well-wishers who had spent hours waiting for a glimpse of the bride gave three ecstatic cheers once she finally stepped out at the venue in Kemble, near Cirencester, today.

Mercifully, the intermittent rain, which had been threatening a more serious downpour, stopped altogether for a few minutes as the bridal procession made its way into the church. Despite the prospect of torrential downpours, scores of fans took their place hours before the wedding of Peter and Harriet, hoping to catch a glimpse of the royals





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Gatcombe Park All Saints Church

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