Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Royal Wedding: What It Was Really Like

HELLO! was on the ground at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding, capturing the behind-the-scenes moments and local gossip.

I was on the ground at Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling 's royal wedding - this is what it was really like. Torrential rain, a village church transformed into a garden, and local gossip about the Beckhams - HELLO! was inside the media pen as Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling tied the knot in front of a joyful, umbrella-wielding royal family .

The senior royals gathered to celebrate both Peter and Harriet's second time walking down the aisle, after the King's nephew divorced his first wife. Our train pulled into the quaint village of Kemble just before 10 am, the morning before the big event.

Departing the station, we quickly realised we were underprepared for countryside living and scrambled for a bar of service to call an Uber to our hotel in the nearby South Cerney - the town locals later told us Harriet grew up in. Dropping off our bags in the gorgeously homey rooms of the Eliot Arms, we headed back to Kemble and located All Saints' Church, the venue for the royal nuptials planned to take place the following day.

Joining the horde of press photographers who had been camped outside the tiny village church's walls since earlier that morning, we learned the florists had been busy at work decorating the inside of the building since around eight o'clock. To the naked eye, it appeared to be village life as usual for most of that day; however, on closer inspection, a hive of activity was taking place around Limes Roads and its surrounding junctions as plainclothes security detail did their rounds and other members of the press hovered, waiting for any giveaways they could report on ahead of the wedding.

Wandering down to the village's lone pub, The Tavern Inn, we learned from a lovely bar tender that rumours had been swirling amongst locals which suggested fellow Cotswold homeowners, David and Victoria Beckham, would make an appearance - alas, they never showed, but it was a fun piece of local gossip to be a part of. She also mentioned the impact the wedding was having on the area, telling us food trucks had to relocate due to road closures and sharing the pub's own worries about the potential of a busy rush for food and drink as outsiders descended on the area with hopes of glimpsing the King and his children.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were beaming as they departed from their Royal wedding at All Saints' Church. We learned from a lovely bar tender that rumours had been swirling amongst locals which suggested fellow Cotswold homeowners, David and Victoria Beckham, would make an appearance. After returning to our post at the church wall and wolfing down chicken sandwiches, we got chatting to a husband and wife who were tasked with pulling the bells as the newlyweds exited the church.

The man had been living in Kemble for 80 years and had been bell pulling for 50 of those. Expressing their excitement, they explained how the whole wedding preparations had been a community effort, as Harriet used to live in the village and frequented the church during that time, as she is very 'Christian-minded'.

The man said she lived in the cottage that his uncle lived in before, and her godmother lived on the road that the church is on - Church Road. They revealed the venue had a 150-person capacity for the wedding, as an altar in the church from the Ewen chapel was moved to make space.

Cars arriving with guests in the morning would travel along the farm track at the bottom of the village and park next to the equestrian centre, according to the friendly locals. Moving on to the vicar, who was set to play a big role in the ceremony, the couple revealed that locals call him DJ Steve, as his hidden musical talent had been debuted at their village fete. He was very good,' they remarked about his DJing abilities.

During our chat, they told us he is a newly appointed vicar and that he was a curate at Tetbury before coming to Kemble. His wife is very bubbly,' they added before stating he is the youngest one they have ever had at the parish. Another real-life photo of Harriet I snapped with my phone camera from the press pen.

A few more hours went by before a rush of commotion resulted in the arrival of the bride and groom for their rehearsal at the church before their big day. At around six pm, Harriet, Peter and their three girls, who would be bridesmaids, landed and were spotted practising their entrances and exits from the building via a side entrance.

They were joined by Peter's sister Zara Tindall, who dressed down for the rehearsal in jeans and a grey bomber jacket. After all the anticipation of Friday, it was exciting to wake up in the Cotswolds for the big day. While the weather didn't seem to have got the celebratory memo, it hadn't lessened the enthusiasm of the small crowd who gathered for a glimpse of the bride and the royal family





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Cotswolds David And Victoria Beckham

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