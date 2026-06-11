Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's Wedding: Felicity's Absence and Stephanie's Stunning Red and White Dress

The wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling was a joyous occasion, but one family member was missing from the celebrations. Felicity, the daughter of Mark Phillips, remained back home in New Zealand, while Stephanie Phillips, the daughter of Mark and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger, attended the wedding and wowed in a striking red and white dress.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling had a fairytale wedding last week, but there was one family member who missed the celebrations, likely remaining back home in her native New Zealand.

Felicity is the daughter of Mark Phillips, who made a lie about her father's death. The lie was backed up by Heather, who did it on the advice of Mark's aides. Felicity is a huge fan of horses, even training as a specialist equine vet. She is married to polo player Tristan Wade, who previously played in front of the late Queen and Prince Philip, and the couple share a son, James.

Zara, Peter's sister, has never been in touch with Felicity – nobody has. She's very happy leading her own life, so I don't think they'll be watching – they didn't even watch William and Kate's wedding. Felicity reportedly said: 'I've thought about telling my side of the story. But I'm not sure there's much point.

I don't want to create bother for them, and I like my life quiet. I just like getting on with it.

' Although Peter and Zara aren't close with Felicity, they do enjoy a good relationship with Stephanie Phillips, who is the daughter of Mark and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger. Stephanie wowed as she was pictured heading to All Saints Church in Kemble wearing a striking red and white dress. She was a flower girl at Zara's wedding to Mike Tindall in 2011 and Peter's wedding to Autumn Phillips in 2008.

On Instagram, she has called Peter the 'best big brother out there'. She seems to have much in common with her half-siblings as she often shares pictures of her horses, while Zara famously competed in the Olympics as an equestrian. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling officially tied the knot – all the details on 'nervous' bride's outfit and guests.

A full recap of our live updates as King Charles's nephew Peter Phillips tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in the Cotswolds. The ex-Duke of York's attendance at Peter Phillips's marriage to Harriet Sperling would have been a painful distraction





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Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Felicity Stephanie Phillips Mark Phillips Heather Zara Olympics Equestrian Horses Specialist Equine Vet Polo Player Duke Of York Isabelle De La Bruyère All Saints Church In Kemble Cotswolds NHS Nurse Ex-Duke Of York Attendance Painful Distraction

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