Peter Phillips and new wife Harriet Sperling enjoy Royal Ascot with other celebrities

Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet Sperling are among the celebrities enjoying the last day of Royal Ascot. They join other stars including Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE and Lisa Tan. The royal couple, King Charles III and Queen Camilla, have been dealt a blow after their horse was beaten into second place on the course. They own dozens of thoroughbred racing horses, but none of their five horses at the event have won their races this year.

Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet Sperling are enjoying the sun at Royal Ascot today as they join revellers in stunning hats and frocks on the last day of the annual meet.

Harriet, 45, opted for an elegant white maxi dress and matching white hat, clutching a small pink handbag as she held hands with a smartly-dressed Peter, 48. Their appearance at the Berkshire racecourse was not the first this week, after they joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Ascot on Wednesday. The newlyweds were invited by King Charles to join the traditional royal procession down from Windsor Castle to the racecourse in a fleet of carriages.

The couple, who married in a private ceremony at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire on June 6, were spotted arm in arm and smiling as they arrived at Ascot on a sunny Saturday. Elsewhere, racegoers flocked to the course on a day when temperatures are expected to approach 30C. As well as sporting fashionable dresses and accessorising hats and fasteners, many also held fans and donned sunglasses against the strength of the summer sun.

Racing is set to kick off this afternoon at 2.30pm and continue into early evening. The couple were spotted arm-in-arm after their intimate wedding ceremony earlier in June.

Also at Ascot on Saturday was Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds OBE, Lisa Tan opted for a black and white dotted dress and matching hat for the final day of the meet, Charlotte Hawkins, on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, Milliner Sarah Soulsby is pictured in one of her own hats and a bright print dress on Saturday, Peter Phillips and his wife Harriet Sperling speak to James Wolf (right) on day five of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Ellie Simmons OBE was among the celebrities to flock to the course on Saturday, alongside Lisa Tan and Charlotte Hawkins.

On Friday there was heartbreak for the King and Queen after their horse was beaten into second place on the course. A video of the excited royal couple cheering on one of their beloved horses - Warrant Holder, ridden by William Buick - has been circulating online. It was a tense last stretch battle between Warrant Holder and James McDonald on board Opportunity at the 3.40pm Duke of Edinburgh Stakes of the racing festival.

But the New Zealand pilot McDonald clinched the win ahead of the King's mount, and the couple's enthusiasm crumbled into agony as they watched their final hope of victory disappear. None of the King's five horses at the event has won their races this year, despite being strongly fancied by the bookies.

Charles and Camilla own dozens of thoroughbred racing horses together, having inherited around 100 from Queen Elizabeth II, but sadly, they have not seen much glory at Ascot this year. He occasionally auctions some of them off, selling 14 in 2022.

Racegoers pose for a picture ahead of racing on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting in Berkshire, A group of women pose for photographs in pastel dresses and fascinators decorated with cakes, To combat the heat, many racegoers brought handheld fans as well as fashionable frocks and accessories, Thousands are expected to gather at Ascot today ahead of racing this afternoon, Some revellers took their headwear seriously as they flaunted their fashion at the course on Saturday, Revellers pose in pastel-coloured gowns and matching hats on Saturday, On the opening day of this year's festival on Tuesday, another of the King's horses Reaching High finished a disappointing dead last at the Ascot Stakes despite being a hot favourite, The horse - trained by Willie Mullins, who dominates National Hunt racing - was sent out as a 13-8 favourite but still could not deliver the royals success, It would have been the first win for them since 2023, when Desert Hero won the King George V handicap for the trainer-jockey partnership of William Haggas and Tom Marquand, There are seven more races at Ascot today between 2.30pm and 6.10pm - The Norfolk Stakes, Hardwicke Stakes, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, Jersey Stakes, Wokingham Stakes, Golden Gates Stakes Handicap and the Queen Alexandra Stakes





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Royal Ascot Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling King Charles III Queen Camilla Ellie Simmonds OBE Lisa Tan Royal Family

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