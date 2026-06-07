Peter Phillips Marries Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds Wedding

Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a beautiful ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester. The bride wore a stunning Emilia Wickstead gown and a vintage tiara, honoring royal traditions.

Peter Phillips , the only son of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, married Harriet Sperling in a picturesque ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Cirencester.

The bride, 45, chose the church close to where she grew up, surrounded by family and friends. Harriet, an NHS nurse, made several thoughtful choices that paid homage to royal traditions, including selecting Lily of the Valley for her bouquet, a flower famously favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth II. This flower held significant meaning as it featured in the Queen's own wedding bouquet in 1947 and her Coronation arrangements in 1953.

Additionally, a sprig of myrtle was included, a tradition observed by royal brides for generations, symbolizing beauty, grace, and love. Florist Millie Richardson revealed to the Telegraph that Lily of the Valley was specifically requested for its regal connotation, and myrtle was chosen for its symbolic meanings. The bridesmaids' headpieces were also designed with Lily of the Valley blooms, while they wore nigella, or love-in-a-mist, a seasonal flower that matched Harriet's love for pale sky blue.

Harriet's dress was a column-style gown with a lace neckline and sleeves, featuring a dramatic train, designed by Emilia Wickstead. In the lead-up to the wedding, there was speculation about whether Harriet would wear a tiara, a decision that requires royal approval. Since Peter's mother, Princess Anne, famously declined royal titles for her children, Harriet does not have a royal title.

However, precedent was set in 2008 when Peter's first wife, Autumn Kelly, wore Princess Anne's antique Festoon tiara. With the close blessing of the Princess Royal, Harriet wore a dazzling vintage diamond and pearl tiara loaned by Pragnell, the same British jeweller who created her engagement ring and wedding earrings. The wedding was a family affair, with Peter's daughters from his first marriage, Savannah (15) and Isla (14), serving as bridesmaids alongside Harriet's daughter, Georgina.

The groom's divorced parents, the Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips, his stepfather Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, and his sister Zara Tindall with her husband Mike were among the guests. The King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie with their husbands also attended. Peter Phillips, who is 47, is the eldest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and currently 19th in line to the throne.

Despite his royal lineage, he has maintained a relatively private life, working in various business roles. His first marriage to Autumn Kelly ended in divorce, and he began a relationship with Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, several years ago. Their wedding was a low-key affair compared to other royal weddings, but still drew significant media attention. The choice of All Saints Church in Kemble was significant for Harriet, who grew up in the area.

The small stone church dates back to the 13th century and provided a quaint backdrop for the ceremony. The floral arrangements were carefully curated by Millie Richardson, who also designed the bridesmaids' headpieces. Harriet's bouquet included not only Lily of the Valley and myrtle but also other seasonal blooms that complemented the venue's rustic charm. The couple's wedding party included their children, highlighting the blending of two families.

Peter's daughters walked down the aisle ahead of Harriet, wearing dresses that matched the bridesmaids' theme. Harriet's daughter, Georgina, served as a flower girl. The ceremony was officiated by a local priest and included readings and hymns chosen by the couple. After the service, guests proceeded to a reception at a nearby estate, where they enjoyed a meal and dancing.

The King and Queen stayed for the reception, mingling with guests and offering their congratulations. The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen chatting with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie posed for photos with their families. The wedding was a testament to the enduring bonds of family and the importance of tradition in modern times.

With the close blessing of the Princess Royal, Harriet wore a dazzling, vintage diamond and pearl tiara loaned by Pragnell, the same British jeweller behind her stunning engagement ring and wedding earrings. Peter and Harriet were supported by their bridal party, including his teenage daughters from his first marriage to Autumn Kelly - Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14 - and Harriet's daughter, Georgina





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peter Phillips Harriet Sperling Royal Wedding Lily Of The Valley Emilia Wickstead

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bride Harriet Sperling stuns as she arrives at royal wedding to Peter PhillipsThe royal family have gathered in a Cotswold village today to celebrate the wedding of Princess Anne's son son Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling, with Kate, William, Charles and Camilla all present

Read more »

Royals turn out for Peter Phillips and NHS nurse's weddingPeter Phillips is marrying NHS nurse Harriet Sperling during a private ceremony on Saturday.

Read more »

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling beam as they leave church as newlywedsPeter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are officially married! Princess Anne's son married NHS nurse Harriet at All Saints' Church in Kemble today, with senior royals attending the ceremony

Read more »

Princess Anne Attends Son Peter Phillips' Wedding to NHS Nurse Harriet Sperling in Cotswolds CeremonyPrincess Anne beamed at her son Peter Phillips' wedding to paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling at All Saints Church in Kemble. The intimate ceremony, attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other senior royals, featured classic royal style and a notable family reunion.

Read more »