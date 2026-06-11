Peter Phillips, the youngest son of Lady Sarah Chatto, steps back from public life

Peter Phillips, the youngest son of Lady Sarah Chatto, is 25th in line to the throne and has taken a step back from public life in recent years. He is an Eton graduate and a personal trainer at BoundFitness gym. He enlisted in the Royal Marines, making history as the first member of the royal family to do so. He has participated in several impressive challenges, such as rowing 2,000 miles around the UK for charity. In recent months, he appears to have come off of social media or set up a private account not reachable by the masses. His career as a military man is likely the main reason for stepping back from public life.

The youngest son of Lady Sarah Chatto is 25th in line to the throne, and, has taken a step back from public life in recent years.

He is an Eton graduate and a personal trainer at BoundFitness gym. He enlisted in the Royal Marines, making history as the first member of the royal family to do so. He has participated in several impressive challenges, such as rowing 2,000 miles around the UK for charity. In recent months, he appears to have come off of social media or set up a private account not reachable by the masses.

His career as a military man is likely the main reason for stepping back from public life





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Peter Phillips Youngest Son Of Lady Sarah Chatto 25Th In Line To The Throne Eton Graduate Personal Trainer At Boundfitness Gym Royal Marines Rowed 2 000 Miles Around The UK For Charity Career As A Military Man Stepping Back From Public Life

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