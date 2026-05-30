Peter Phillips' Wedding to Harriet Sperling: Royal Celebration Marred by Ex-Husband's Controversy

The upcoming royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling is set to be a major societal event with King Charles and Queen Camilla in attendance, though it will be a more intimate affair without a carriage procession. However, the celebration is overshadowed by claims from Harriet's ex-husband, Antonio "Dino" Sperling, who alleges he has been unfairly portrayed and denied contact with their daughter, Georgina. The wedding will also mark the creation of another blended royal family, with Peter's daughters from his first marriage expected to bond with Georgina.

The upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips to Harriet Sperling on June 6, 2025, at All Saints' Church in Cirencester is poised to be the society event of the year, drawing significant royal attention despite being billed as an intimate family affair.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend, along with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, underscoring the event's prominence within the royal family. However, notable absences include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, reflecting ongoing family dynamics. The ceremony will forgo traditional elements like a carriage procession, aligning with its described low-key nature.

The venue, All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, is a picturesque location in the Cotswolds, with its spire built in 1824 offering a striking backdrop. Amidst the wedding preparations, personal controversies have emerged, primarily involving Harriet Sperling's previous marriage to fitness instructor Antonio "Dino" Sperling. Sources indicate that Dino feels marginalized by Harriet's narrative, particularly regarding her portrayal as a struggling single mother.

He has reportedly attempted to reconcile and maintain a relationship with their daughter, Georgina, now 13, but claims to have been rebuffed by Harriet and her family for years. Dino expresses emotional and financial distress, asserting that he is unfairly cast as the sole cause of their marriage's breakdown. He wishes Harriet well but seeks acknowledgment of his role as a father and the complexities surrounding their divorce.

Reports also highlight Dino's strained relationship with his own father, Domenico Di Martino, who was not invited to the wedding and has never met his granddaughter, further complicating Dino's emotional landscape. The wedding will create a blended family dynamic, similar to Princess Beatrice's marriage, as both Peter and Harriet have children from prior relationships.

Peter shares daughters Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, while Harriet's daughter Georgina is said to have formed a bond with her future stepsisters, as evidenced by their joint appearance at the royal Easter service in Windsor. Despite the reported harmony among the children, the absence of Harriet's ex-husband and the unresolved tensions with Dino cast a shadow over the festivities.

Peter Phillips, 48, and Harriet Sperling, 45, announced their engagement in August 2025, following their relationship debut at the Badminton Horse Trials in May 2024, setting the stage for a union that intertwines royal tradition with modern familial complexities. Category: Royal Family News Keywords: Peter Phillips wedding, Harriet Sperling, royal wedding 2025, Dino Sperling, King Charles, blended family, All Saints Church Cirenceste





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