Peter Phillips' wedding to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling: a royal wedding with a twist

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne, is set to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, next weekend. The wedding will be overseen by Bentley's Entertainments, a firm that has worked with several high-profile clients.

Peter Phillips , son of Princess Anne , is set to marry NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, next weekend.

The wedding will be overseen by Bentley's Entertainments, a firm that has worked with several high-profile clients, including David and Victoria Beckham, Sir Elton John, and Princess Eugenie. This will be a throwback to Peter's first wedding in 2008, which was also planned by the same company. Unlike his first wedding, there will be no magazine deal, as the royal family has become more sensitive to commercially exploiting their status.

Prince Harry, who has been involved in money-spinning activities, has not been invited to the wedding. Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, daughters of Prince Andrew, have been invited, but their parents will not be attending. Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling have been together since May 2024 and have a combined family with two daughters from Peter's previous marriage and one daughter from Harriet's previous marriage.

Peter's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be remembered through a subtle tribute on Harriet's engagement ring, which was designed by the same jeweller who created the Queen's 1946 band. Peter Phillips is not styled HRH, as his mother, Princess Anne, declined the honour for herself and her sister Zara. Peter has worked in corporate hospitality and sponsorship management and is also the landlord of several shops, small businesses, bars, and restaurants in Bath.

He is also a director of Maritime Passport Ltd, a business specialising in digitising shipping certifications. Peter has a degree in Sports Science from Exeter University





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