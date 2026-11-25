Peter Roberts receives an indefinite teaching ban for sexual misconduct involving a former student at Oldham Sixth Form College, including a sexually motivated hug before her university enrollment.

Peter Roberts has been issued an indefinite ban from the teaching profession by the Teaching Regulation Agency for engaging in a sexual relationship with a former pupil at Oldham Sixth Form College. The disciplinary panel determined that his actions, which included a physically intimate hug while the student was still enrolled, violated professional standards due to the inherent power imbalance and his knowledge of her vulnerabilities.

Core Findings on Misconduct Timeline

The Teaching Regulation Agency established that Peter Roberts engaged in sexually motivated conduct that extended beyond his time as an educator at the college. The panel identified a specific incident in May or June 2010 where Roberts gave a prolonged hug to the student in his office, which they ruled was undertaken for sexual gratification rather than professional support.

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Although the panel accepted there was no direct sexual contact while the student was physically present at the institution, they concluded there was no meaningful break in the dynamic between teacher and pupil. This lack of separation allowed flirtatious digital communications on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp to escalate into a physical affair shortly after she departed for university in the autumn of 2010.

Defenses and Competing Views

Peter Roberts contested the severity of the ban by arguing that the student was an independent adult who had already enrolled at university before their relationship became physical. He admitted to the sexual nature of their interactions but insisted that the affair was mutually desired and that he did not view his former position as a barrier once she had left the college.

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In written submissions, the 59-year-old former acting principal described the meetings as something both parties wanted, citing an age difference but denying coercion. He expressed deep shame for infidelity but maintained that the sexual relationship was a consensual matter between two adults, despite accepting that such a relationship should not have occurred given his former status.

Specific Incidents and Digital Evidence

The panel reviewed detailed evidence of the relationship, including emails the student sent to another teacher disclosing the exploratory sexual nature of their communications. She noted that conversations spiraled from discussing past experiences to Roberts encouraging her to try new things and report back to him, demonstrating a persistent pattern of sexualized interaction.

Evidence also revealed that Roberts arranged to meet the former pupil at a Slug and Lettuce venue in Deansgate, Manchester, during late summer 2010. The investigation concluded that on the balance of probabilities, the relationship became physical after June of that year, with Roberts admitting to meeting her at a hotel for sexual activity.

Impact on Professional Standing and Future

The misconduct allegations followed a long career for Peter Roberts, who joined Oldham Sixth Form College in 1993 and held senior leadership roles including assistant principal, vice principal, and deputy principal. His tenure ended in scandal when he resigned in 2021, following a report made by his ex-pupil and a subsequent suspension by the college.

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Stuart Blomfield, a senior official at the Teaching Regulation Agency, announced the indefinite ban, stating that the misconduct was too serious to warrant an appeal right. The panel emphasized that Roberts had specific knowledge of the student's vulnerabilities and had been personally involved in her welfare discussions, making the betrayal of trust particularly egregious and justifying the permanent exclusion from education.