Darragh MacAnthony says he is working around the clock to protect his legacy as Peterborough United chairman, with the club 22nd in League One and fighting to avoid relegation. He said he would hand the club to someone who can do a better job if results do not improve.

Darragh MacAnthony says he is working around the clock to protect his legacy as Peterborough United chairman, with the club facing another fight to retain their League One status.

Peterborough United League One Status Fight

Posh are 22nd in the third tier, having finished 18th in each of the past two seasons. The club's hierarchy had targeted promotion in 2026-27. Peterborough sacked manager Luke Williams after 11 months in charge in September. Williams had been appointed to replace Darren Ferguson.

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MacAnthony said he is determined that his time as owner will not be judged on this season alone. He said he has staked his ownership on the good times returning. I am working around the clock to make sure my legacy as owner will not be defined by this season, MacAnthony said.

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Darragh MacAnthony Owner Legacy Determination

I have been in this game long enough to know there will be more downs before the highs return, but I have staked my ownership on the highs returning. I have done that because, as always, I am an eternal optimist, and I honestly believe our club, our players and our staff will turn this awful time around for you, our fans.

MacAnthony also said he would be prepared to step aside if he could not turn the club's fortunes around. He said putting the club in the hands of someone who can do a better job would be the right thing to do. If we do not turn things around, I will look to put the club in the hands of someone who can do a better job than me, because that is the right thing to do, the statement added.

It is not something I want to do or need to do, but if it is right for our club, it will get done. You have my word on that. MacAnthony sold half his stake to Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson in 2018, through their Canadian business Kelgary Sports and Entertainment. He later became sole majority shareholder again.

Peterborough Managerial Change Frustrated Supporters

The chairman's comments come with Peterborough facing another battle to stay in League One. The club has already made a managerial change this season in an effort to improve results. MacAnthony said he understands the frustration of supporters during a difficult period. He said he remains confident that the club, its players and its staff can turn the situation around.

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The owner said he has experienced difficult spells before during his time in football. He said he believes better times will return and that he has committed himself to making that happen. Peterborough's league position leaves them in danger of relegation as they try to climb away from the bottom places. The club had hoped to challenge at the other end of the table.

The statement from MacAnthony focused on his long-term commitment and his desire to leave a positive legacy. He said he is working constantly to try to improve the club's situation. Supporters have seen the club fall short of its aims in recent seasons. A second successive 18th-place finish was followed by a poor start to the current campaign.

MacAnthony's pledge to step aside if needed is intended to show that the club's interests come first. He said any decision would be made with the best interests of Peterborough in mind. For now, the focus remains on results and climbing the League One table. MacAnthony said he believes the players and staff can still turn the season around for the fans.