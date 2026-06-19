Former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup winner Petit and ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney have raised concerns about Jordan Pickford's ability as England's goalkeeper. They think that Pickford is not good enough to lead the team to a World Cup win. Petit believes that Pickford should have done better on the first goal and doesn't feel confident with him as their goalkeeper. Deeney thinks that Pickford doesn't give you any confidence and that they can't win the World Cup with him in goal. Despite their reservations, Petit is still confident that England can make a deep run in the tournament. He believes that the team's fluidity, movement, pace, intensity, and commitment were all right from the start. Kane's defensive work was impressive, and he always does the right things on the pitch. Petit believes that Kane's confidence and dedication will spread to his teammates and will be crucial for England's success in the World Cup.

It was far from a perfect display from England , though, with assistant coach Anthony Barry labelling their first half as complicated and confusing in a remarkably frank half-time interview.

England's veteran shotstopper, Jordan Pickford, was one player who attracted scrutiny, with some pundits criticising his attempt to save Martin Baturina's opening strike as well as his decision-making on the ball more generally. Former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup winner Petit has reservations as to whether Pickford is a good enough keeper for a team that has aspirations of winning the tournament.

Petit thinks Pickford should have done better on the first goal and doesn't feel confident with him as their goalkeeper. He believes that if you want to go until the end, you need to have one of the strongest goalkeepers in the competition. Ex-Watford striker Troy Deeney shares Petit's fears, telling CBS Sports that Pickford doesn't give you any confidence. Deeney thinks that they can't win the World Cup with Pickford in goal.

He also has concerns about Pickford's ability to handle the ball at his feet, especially on the line. Despite his reservations about Pickford, Petit is still confident that England can make a deep run in this tournament. He believes that the team's fluidity, movement, pace, intensity, and commitment were all right from the start. Petit namechecked Three Lions captain Kane as one player who will be pivotal to England's hopes after his all-action display against Croatia.

He thinks that Kane is the leader of the team and his dedication to the national team is something really important. Kane's defensive work was impressive, and he always does the right things on the pitch. Petit believes that Kane's confidence and dedication will spread to his teammates and will be crucial for England's success in the World Cup.





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England Jordan Pickford World Cup Troy Deeney Petit Harry Kane Goalkeeper Reservations Concerns Confidence Dedication Fluidity Movement Pace Intensity Commitment

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