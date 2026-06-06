Petrol and Diesel Prices Continue to Decline in Northern Ireland

The latest data shows a decrease in both petrol and diesel prices across Northern Ireland, with regional averages dropping over the past week. While some areas offer cheaper fuel, others remain above average. The Competition and Markets Authority reports historically high fuel margins, raising concerns about persistent high prices despite easing supply constraints.

The cost of petrol and diesel in Northern Ireland is on a downward trend, offering some relief to motorists. According to the latest weekly figures, the average price for a litre of petrol in the region now stands at 151.9p, a decrease from 153.6p the previous week.

Diesel prices have also fallen, with the current average at 172.2p per litre, down from 174.1p. These regional averages are calculated based on independent retailers' pricing, which is influenced by global oil costs, exchange rates, and local competition at forecourts. The overall trend contrasts with the UK average, where petrol reached 159.7p per litre, the highest since November 2022. Significant price variations exist across different locations within Northern Ireland.

In eight towns and cities, petrol is being sold at 149.9p per litre, which is 2p below the regional average. The most affordable petrol was recorded in Ballycastle. Conversely, Newry emerged as the most expensive spot for petrol, with an average price of 159.9p per litre-8p above the regional mean. Diesel prices exhibit similar disparities.

The cheapest diesel, averaging 169.4p per litre (2.8p below the regional average), was found in Armagh, Ballymoney, and Strabane. The highest diesel price was observed in an unspecified location, where the average hit 175.5p per litre, 3.3p above the overall average. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been monitoring fuel margins, defined as the difference between the price retailers pay for fuel and the price they charge consumers.

In its recent report, the CMA noted that these margins remained at historically high levels in April, averaging 11.3p per litre. Sarah Cardell, the CMA's chief executive, expressed concern that high pump prices could persist even as supply constraints ease. She emphasized that the elevated prices are putting substantial pressure on drivers' household budgets.

The watchdog's findings suggest that while retail prices are falling, the underlying profit margins for fuel retailers continue to be unusually large, a factor that may delay further reductions at the pump





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