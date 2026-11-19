New Pew Research Center projections indicate Muslims will surpass Christians globally by 2035 due to higher fertility rates, reshaping the religious landscape by 2070.

The global religious landscape is poised for a historic demographic shift, with the Pew Research Center projecting that Muslims will outnumber Christians by the year 2035. This forecast, derived from comprehensive data on birth rates, migration, and religious switching, highlights a significant acceleration in the growth of the Islamic population compared to its Christian counterpart. The United States-based think-tank, which has monitored religious demography for twenty-five years, identifies fertility rates as the primary driver of this change rather than conversion trends.

Core Demographic Mechanisms and Growth Drivers

According to the research, the disparity in growth is rooted in biological and social factors, specifically the number of children born to women within each faith group. During the five-year period from 2020 to 2025, the fertility rate for Muslims stood at 3.1 children per woman, while the rate for Christians was lower at 2.5 children per woman. In contrast, the average fertility rate for all other women globally was just 1.6, falling below the 2.1 threshold required for generational population replacement. Senior demographer Conrad Hackett of the Pew Research Center emphasized that fertility is the decisive factor, stating that babies are the main component of this demographic shift, while conversion plays a much smaller role.

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Stakeholder Projections and Competing Regional Trends

The Pew Research Center estimates that there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. Looking ahead to 2035, these figures are projected to reach 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians. If current trends persist through the end of the century, the divide will widen further, with predictions showing more than 3.6 billion Muslims and just under three billion Christians by 2070. These estimates are part of a broader project examining how the size of major religious groups could change between 2020 and 2070, taking into account age profiles, fertility rates, and migration patterns.

Real-World Impact on Western Nations and Africa

This demographic evolution will have profound implications for national majorities in Western countries. The Pew Research Center projects that the United States will no longer have a Christian majority within forty years, as Christians currently account for 62 percent of the population but are expected to fall below 50 percent by 2065. In neighboring Canada, Christians are anticipated to drop below the 50 percent mark by 2030. A significant reason for these declines in both nations is the concurrent increase in people with no religious affiliation, who are projected to account for 41 percent of the US population by 2070.

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Global Population Shifts and Future Geographic Centers

While the overall world population is projected to increase by 29 percent between 2020 and 2070, most growth will occur in Africa, particularly south of the Sahara Desert. Muslims and Christians are the only major groups expected to keep pace with this global growth, with Christians growing by 30 percent and Muslims by 80 percent. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians will live in sub-Saharan Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo is expected to surpass the United States as the country with the most Christians, reaching 270 million. Meanwhile, Europe will see a 17 percent population shrinkage, with the Christian population dropping by a third and the Muslim percentage rising from 6 percent to 13 percent.

Long-term Forecasts for Religious Affiliation and Births

In the United States, the number of Christians is projected to decline from about 217 million in 2020 to approximately 174 million in 2070, although some religious studies professors suggest potential rebounds in mainline Protestant denominations. Globally, Muslim women gave birth to 252 million babies compared to 208 million for Christian mothers during the recent five-year period, making Muslims the only major group with growing birth numbers. By 2070, Pakistan is forecasted to have the largest Muslim population, followed by India, Nigeria, and Indonesia, which currently holds the title of the country with the most Muslims.