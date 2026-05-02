Peyton Manning's Son, Marshall, Impresses with Quarterback Skills

Fifteen-year-old Marshall Manning, son of NFL legend Peyton Manning, showcases his promising quarterback abilities in a recent training video with QB Country, a training organization for top NFL players. The video highlights his dedication and skill development, continuing the family's football legacy.

The legacy of football excellence continues within the Manning family, as Marshall Manning , the 15-year-old son of NFL legend Peyton Manning , is rapidly developing his own impressive quarterback skills.

A recent video posted by Marshall himself showcases his dedication and talent during a training session with QB Country, a highly respected organization known for its work with elite NFL quarterbacks. The footage, quickly gaining traction online, depicts Marshall working alongside Reese Phillips, a lead trainer at QB Country who has previously coached prominent names like Drake Maye, Bo Nix, Daniel Jones, and even Marshall’s cousin, Arch Manning.

The accompanying caption, ‘We can’t control the noise, we can only control the work! ’ underscores the young athlete’s focused approach and commitment to improvement. Marshall currently attends the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a member of the graduating class of 2030, having previously attended a private school in Colorado alongside his twin sister, Mosley, from sixth through twelfth grade. This isn’t Marshall’s first foray into the public eye regarding his football prowess.

Before officially beginning his high school career, he was already making waves in 7-on-7 competitions within Tennessee. His father, Peyton Manning, was observed coaching him during a March event with the Tennessee Brigade in a Prep Redzone 7-on-7 league, demonstrating a strong familial support system and a hands-on approach to his son’s development. The younger Manning’s dedication is clearly evident, and he’s embracing the challenge of living up to the considerable expectations associated with his family name.

The video circulating online isn’t just a display of raw talent; it’s a testament to the rigorous training and disciplined work ethic instilled in him. The fact that he’s choosing to hone his skills with a reputable organization like QB Country speaks volumes about his seriousness and ambition. He is clearly taking proactive steps to build a foundation for a potentially successful football career.

Furthermore, Marshall’s exposure to the professional level isn’t limited to training sessions and 7-on-7 leagues. In February 2025, he was seen effortlessly throwing warm-up passes to NFL stars, including Ja’Marr Chase, during Pro Bowl festivities in Orlando, Florida. This experience provided him with a unique opportunity to interact with and learn from some of the league’s best players, further fueling his passion for the game. The Manning family’s football heritage is undeniable.

Peyton Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl XLI MVP, and a Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, has set an incredibly high standard. His brother, Eli Manning, also boasts an impressive resume, having earned two Super Bowl MVP awards with the New York Giants. Marshall is acutely aware of this legacy and appears determined to forge his own path while honoring the family tradition.

While it’s still early in his athletic journey, Marshall Manning is demonstrating the potential and dedication to become a significant player in the world of football, and fans are eagerly watching his progress





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