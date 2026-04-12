Pfeiffer Georgi Eyes Paris-Roubaix Victory After Overcoming Setbacks

British cyclist Pfeiffer Georgi, a top contender in the women's cycling scene, is aiming for a strong performance at Paris-Roubaix. After recovering from a previous crash and expressing her love for the race, Georgi is confident in her ability to compete for a podium finish.

Following a 45-minute strategic discussion, Picnic PostNL's sports director, Callum Ferguson, shifted focus. He turned to team leader Pfeiffer Georgi , asking her what Paris-Roubaix meant to her. Georgi, a 25-year-old British rider, responded with a mix of laughter and a clear declaration of her ambition: to win her dream race. She expressed unwavering belief in herself and the team, emphasizing the significance of Paris-Roubaix over other classics like Flanders.

Her Australian teammate, Lucie Fityus, humorously added to the team's camaraderie, while Georgi's focus remained steadfast on the upcoming race.\Paris-Roubaix holds a special place in Georgi's career. She has participated in every women's edition since its inception in 2021, achieving top-ten finishes three times and securing a remarkable third place in 2024. The race is deeply ingrained in her family, with her father, Peter, annually attending to support the team during recon rides. This stands in contrast to her initial experience in the inaugural, muddy edition in 2021, where she finished 58th and admitted to disliking it. However, she has since developed a strong affinity for the race. Georgi attributes her success to the race's characteristics, highlighting the importance of power on flat cobbles, which she prefers over the climbs found in other classics. She expresses excitement for Sunday's race, considering it her favorite of the season, and hopes to overcome recent setbacks and capitalize on her physical strength. \Georgi's trajectory at Paris-Roubaix, marked by consistent improvement (ninth, eighth, and third places), faced a temporary setback last season, influenced by her recovery from a serious crash at the Tour de France Femmes. She reflects on rebuilding her confidence in the bunch after the incident, mentioning the mental challenges of returning to competitive racing. This year, the 25-year-old has been working on her form and hoping to demonstrate her capabilities at Roubaix. Georgi emphasizes the importance of mental resilience in returning to top form after the crash, indicating that returning to a high level would be a major achievement. As a key rider for the increasingly anglophone Picnic team, she is eager to perform well at the race she loves most. Achieving a strong result at Paris-Roubaix would be particularly meaningful, especially given her recovery from the Tour de France crash. If she fulfills her dream of winning, her sports director might consider a tattoo celebrating the victory





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