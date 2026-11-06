PGA Tour Path Revealed for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau After LIV Golf Shutdown

Details emerge on the specific eligibility requirements and waiting periods for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to return to the PGA Tour following the collapse of LIV Golf's relaunch plans.

Following the official collapse of LIV Golf after investors withdrew their financial backing, the specific procedural path for Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau to regain PGA Tour status has been clarified. The departure of BC Partners from its proposed investment role has eliminated the potential relaunch of the league, forcing a reevaluation of the careers of two of its most prominent star players.

The End of the LIV Golf Relaunch Effort

The immediate trigger for this shift in player status occurred on Thursday when it was officially confirmed that LIV Golf would fold entirely rather than attempt to launch a new version of the competition. This decision came shortly after BC Partners withdrew its proposed $300m backing for the league's relaunch initiative on November 4. The investment firm had struggled to secure sufficient player commitments to make the financial venture viable, leading to the final decision to dissolve the entity.

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Before this announcement, there had been widespread speculation that Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau might find an easier route back to the premier American circuit. However, the collapse of LIV 2.0 means that neither player has an immediate or automatic pathway to rejoin the PGA Tour. They are now subject to the existing regulations that govern players who left the tour to join the Saudi-backed league more than three years ago.

The One-Year Waiting Period Rule Explained

Under the current PGA Tour policy, both Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau face a mandatory one-year waiting period before they become eligible to compete in PGA Tour events. This restriction is calculated from the date of their last LIV appearance rather than the date they initially announced their departure. Since both men played in the LIV season finale in Indianapolis, which concluded on 23 August of this year, their waiting period technically ends on 23 August 2027.

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This timeline is derived from the same framework that previously governed the return of Brooks Koepka earlier this year. Both DeChambeau and Rahm had previously passed up the opportunity to utilize the Returning Member Program that facilitated Koepka's return to competitive golf. The Tour has explicitly stated that there are no current plans to reopen this specific program for other players, meaning Rahm and DeChambeau must adhere to the standard calendar-based restriction.

While the technical eligibility date is in late August 2027, it is considered much more likely that the PGA Tour would see these two athletes return for the 2028 season. The 2028 season is expected to run from approximately February to August, giving them nearly a full year to build momentum and potentially secure status through regular performance metrics before their eligibility window officially opens.

Divergent Strategies for Rahm and DeChambeau

Jon Rahm has a clearer immediate plan compared to his counterpart. The Spanish golfer already holds membership on the DP World Tour and intends to compete there throughout 2027. This arrangement allows him to play a full competitive schedule in Europe while he serves the PGA Tour restriction. Rahm has publicly admitted that he would accept penalties similar to those faced by Brooks Koepka if the PGA Tour offered him an accelerated return, indicating his willingness to negotiate under strict conditions.

For Bryson DeChambeau, the path back is more complicated due to a lack of confirmed alternative plans. He has not yet indicated intentions to join the DP World Tour. However, his most viable alternative to playing in LIV Golf is to secure membership on the European Tour for the 2027 season. He can achieve this status by leveraging his victory in the 2024 US Open, which typically grants automatic entry into major European events.

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Once DeChambeau secures DP World Tour membership, he could pursue a PGA Tour card through his final standing in the Race to Dubai rankings. A high enough finish in that standings list would allow him to earn full status and join the PGA Tour at the start of the 2028 season. Like Rahm, any attempt to return earlier than the 2028 season would require a special arrangement from the Tour, which remains unlikely given the firm stance on the Returning Member Program.