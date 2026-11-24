The PGA Tour shortlisted five players for its 2026 Player of the Year award, leaving out Rory McIlroy despite his Masters title defence. Voting closes December 4.

Rory McIlroy has been left off the shortlist for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award for the 2026 season, despite successfully defending his title at The Masters. The five-man shortlist was announced on Tuesday after being finalised by the PGA Tour Player Directors and the Player Advisory Council (PAC).

McIlroy, a six-time major champion, won The Masters by one shot over Scottie Scheffler after closing with a one-under par 71 to win a second straight Green Jacket. McIlroy is a three-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus Award, but he is a noticeable absentee from the 2026 nominees.

Also read Marco Penge claims maiden PGA Tour win: Englishman triumphs from four-way playoff at RSM Classic

Who Is Nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award

Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Chris Gotterup, Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Young are the five players shortlisted for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award. The nominees were finalised by the PGA Tour Player Directors and the Player Advisory Council.

The winner will be decided by votes from PGA Tour members who played at least 15 tournaments over the season. Voting will close on December 4, and the winners of the Jack Nicklaus Award and the Arnold Palmer Award will be announced before the start of the 2027 season.

Advertisement

Scottie Scheffler is looking to break Tiger Woods' record by winning the Jack Nicklaus Award for a fifth consecutive season. The 30-year-old added five runner-up finishes and won the Byron Nelson Award for the low scoring average, even though he did not add to his major tally in 2026. He also claimed the FedExCup title at the Tour Championship.

Season Credentials of the Other Nominees

Each of the other nominees built a strong case with multiple wins during the 2026 campaign. Clark won the US Open for a second time and added two further victories, a run that lifted him inside the world's top five.

Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed three wins in his best PGA Tour season to date. Chris Gotterup also picked up three wins and contended in several other events during the year.

Cameron Young completed the list after winning The Players and the Cadillac Championship. Young is a Presidents Cup team-mate of Gotterup.

Viktor Hovland won the Travelers Championship and finished runner-up at the season-ending Tour Championship, but he missed out on the shortlist. Major winners Aaron Rai and Ryan Fox were also among the players who did not make the cut for nominations.

Advertisement

Arnold Palmer Award Rookie of the Year Nominees

English duo Alex Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge are among the five nominees for the Arnold Palmer Award for Rookie of the Year. Both enjoyed breakthrough wins during their maiden PGA Tour seasons.

Alex Fitzpatrick partnered his older brother Matt to victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He was one of only two rookies to qualify for the Tour Championship, finishing fourth in the FedExCup rankings.

Marco Penge retained his PGA Tour playing status in dramatic fashion at the RSM Classic. He won the final event of the FedExCup Fall in a play-off, breaking inside the top 100 in the season-long standings.

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway won the Truist Championship, and rising star Jackson Koivun claimed the 3M Open in just his third professional start. Ben James, a two-time runner-up in 2026, completes the rookie nominees.